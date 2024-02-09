Chromium 122 update and big improvements to Web Panels, Calendar and Translate – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3265.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
For our Friday snapshot we have updates across the browser with special attention to Calendar, Mail, Translate and Web Panels. Plus there is a jump from Chromium 120 to 122.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
As mentioned in the "Known Issues", proprietary media will not work out of the box at this time on Linux distros with an older glibc (e.g. openSUSE 15.5, Slackware 15.0 and Debian 11 "bullseye" a.k.a. oldstable). A fix is planned for a future snapshot. If you do not want to wait for this, you can use the following workaround:
- Fetch and unpack a suitable proprietary media enabled, chromium patched libffmpeg of the correct version (114023).
wget -O- https://github.com/nwjs-ffmpeg-prebuilt/nwjs-ffmpeg-prebuilt/releases/download/0.84.0/0.84.0-linux-x64.zip | zcat > libffmpeg.so.6.6
Optionally check its sha256sum is valid (
6fda09d02a60d017408ad8bcdb8fa7f26ed7883f65330ce2b42a170ebeeb98f1).
Install it into the "vivaldi-snapshot" installation directory
sudo install -m644 libffmpeg.so.6.6 /opt/vivaldi-snapshot
- Restart Vivaldi Snapshot
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@derday: Hey… I am first!
@Ruarí
yeah, but no
[Panels] Make side-panels/web-panels work more like regular tabs
What does it mean?
@aminought
I wanted to write the same
Christoph142
@aminought : e.g. extensions are now supported
[Panels] Make side-panels/web-panels work more like regular tabs (VB-103513)
I hope this means that extensions like Stylus will work once more
Ahh, I should have read the other comments first. Big kudos!
Something wrong with command chains. Looks like shit, sorry
I've been somewhat dreading the upgrade to Chr. 122 but so far most things seem ok with my main profile.
[Commands] Translate Page missing from Command Chains (VB-103601)
I was going to test if finally my "Tile and Translate" chain could be fixed, but then I saw how the command chain settings looked
[Panels] Make side-panels/web-panels work more like regular tabs (VB-103513)
You know what this means right?
Now people will want their extension icons there as well! Because web panels are just like tabs
Pesala Ambassador
@aminought Confirmed.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
Also cannot move the Settings Dialog unless I resize it first.
since several snapshots the autoreload animation isn't shown. is this bug already reported? it's quite irritating to not see the time left
@derDay Confirmed, looks like:
VB-103730 [Regression] Periodic reload indicator is not shown
@aminought said in Chromium 122 update and big improvements to Web Panels, Calendar and Translate – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3265.3:
Something wrong with command chains. Looks like shit, sorry
agreed, if anything, the dropdown for the possible commands, should be limited in size without having the WHOLE list expanded
bug or missing-feature: I can't add/edit filter when there's no email account
but perhaps I want to filter my rss feeds
can anyone confirm?
add a mailfilter, go to search criteria and select from instead of all, and now you can add the filter only if you type an even number of letters because every second letter the add to search button is disabled
also: this happens only if you search for
from,
to,
CC(also: searchtext is deleted)
Win10 22H2