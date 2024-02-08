Two Issues (Youtube, and Vivaldi Account)
- Every now and then my Youtube does this on the normal browser but not the private window its getting frustrating (windows 10 ryzen 7 2700 cpu and nvidia 3060 graphics 32 ram)
- I couldn't log into my vivaldi account so I did a password reset and the site told me the user couldn't be found when logging in even though the reset went to my email and when i tried to email myself the user name it says there's no user associated with that email despite there clearly is based on the aforementioned. My OG account is darrylpyrope/DarrylPyrope
@dartrixs my username email came through regardless of what this site said but it comes back around to when i use both to log in it refuses entry as if it doesnt exist
mib2berlin
@dartrixs
Hi, the private window does not use your extensions, Chrome extensions can cause strange issues in Vivaldi.
Youtube enhancer, for example.
If you meant login to your Vivaldi mail account it depends how long your account exist.
If you are a new user you need reputation to activate the mail account.
Cheers, mib
im not trying to log into my mail im just trying to sign into the browser account outright to be able to post my issue despite being able to get emails this browsers login literally tells me the user doesnt exist. also if thats the case how on earth would i get reputation if i cant even log in to log it
@dartrixs i used to be able to sign in fine the account isnt new at all
mib2berlin
@dartrixs
Hm, there are 4 accounts you can login:
https://vivaldi.net account
Forum account
Sync account
Mail account
Anyway, you can create a ticket for accout issues and the Vivaldi team check this.
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/locked-vivaldi-account/#:~:text=Need help with your Vivaldi account%3F