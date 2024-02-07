Vivaldi bookmark sync is a mess
Why does it download before uploading? Why wouldn't it upload the current bookmarks before downloading?
After and update, all the Speed Dial changes disappear in a horrible, unorganized mess of multiple duplicate tiles. What's with that?
There are so many unfathomable things this disaster of a sync system makes, it is virtually unusable as it is, considering all of the duplicate after duplicate after duplicate after duplicate.
Every time I get the Speed Dial bookmarks organized the way I want them, a sync messes them up AGAIN. What's with that? It even deletes some of them.
Further to this, I found the following, which kind of undermines the main reason for syncing in the first place:
Syncing custom speed dial icons is a work in progress and, while it is in progress, the storage method for the icons is not yet right - which causes this breakage. The only way to prevent it at present is to turn off syncing of bookmarks.
Say what?
So, basically, it's back to sneakernet to synchronize bookmarks between laptops, since Sync can't even manage to do it on one laptop, let alone several. Good grief.
Hi,
When managing lots of data like Bookmarks or Notes, I edit them on another Profile.
When ready,
Delete the target profile B or N, force sync and restart V.
As far as I can, I open another Device, Mobile usually, and confirm the Sync'd Deletion.
Once done,
Just Close V and replace the Bookmarks / Notes File.
Once Vivaldi starts again, it syncs all the "New" Data, both 2 devices are ok with the refreshed Data and any other that opens later, gets the Updated info.
As a Workaround you could do that,
And always before
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Peter4321 The dupes are strange indeed, because if they are synced should be the same (deletion happens if you remove something from a synced device).
For speed dial icons, atm the only native workaround is using the (fav)icons which are already synced:
For dupes, this might help but I would logout sync from additional devices before start as Zalek suggested.
I think my only solution is to set the laptops side-by-side and do a comparison to re-do the speed-dial icons, kind of like it's 1998 again. Fortunately for me, I only made the mistake on one laptop. I certainly won't attempt that again.
Talk about a dog's breakfast.
mib2berlin
@Peter4321
Hi, I use sync since many Years in Vivaldi and there is no mess with it. Sometimes you get doubles but as sync work additive this is better than it remove all doubles.
Backup your Vivaldi data as @Zalex108 mention on your main system.
Resete all remote data with your main system.
All other devices are logged out automatically.
Set up your main system as you need and start sync again.
Start your second device, delete all bookmarks and then start sync.
You get all bookmarks from you main device.
@mib2berlin Yeah, I don't think so. As soon as someone talks about deleting this or that, resetting data on another system, and setting up this or that, I'm out.
I only wanted my Start Page icons where and how I sorted them. I really don't care about bookmarks now. There are hundreds and hundreds of duplicates that I will have to sort out, thanks to useless syncing software. In any event, my master laptop is just fine, because I didn't sync it. Thank goodness for that.
But thanks for your response. I appreciate it.
mib2berlin
@Peter4321
Start page icons are bookmarks, called Speed Dials in Vivaldi.
I have no idea why this happen to you, no other user report this lately.
Anyway, have a nice day.