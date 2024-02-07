Why does it download before uploading? Why wouldn't it upload the current bookmarks before downloading? After and update, all the Speed Dial changes disappear in a horrible, unorganized mess of multiple duplicate tiles. What's with that? There are so many unfathomable things this disaster of a sync system makes, it is virtually unusable as it is, considering all of the duplicate after duplicate after duplicate after duplicate. Every time I get the Speed Dial bookmarks organized the way I want them, a sync messes them up AGAIN. What's with that? It even deletes some of them.

Further to this, I found the following, which kind of undermines the main reason for syncing in the first place:

Syncing custom speed dial icons is a work in progress and, while it is in progress, the storage method for the icons is not yet right - which causes this breakage. The only way to prevent it at present is to turn off syncing of bookmarks.

Say what?

So, basically, it's back to sneakernet to synchronize bookmarks between laptops, since Sync can't even manage to do it on one laptop, let alone several. Good grief.