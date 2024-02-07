Want a thinner tab height and got no clue.
-
Can I mod tab height in someway, since I crave more vertical space for webpage？
-
Aaron Translator
-
@vhxlyt Hi, take a look at:
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/mods/CSS/custom.css
The Skinnier Mainbar/Statusbar code should work
-
@Pathduck Truly appreciate, but I'm new to css file editing, I made one like below but didn't work , I should have missed sort of "structure" I guess
/* CUSTOM CSS for Vivaldi */ /* Vivaldi logo */ .vivaldi-v, .vivaldi-horizontal-icon {opacity: 1 !important;} .vivaldi-v svg, .vivaldi-horizontal-icon svg {background: radial-gradient(white, white 50%, transparent 50%); fill: #383838;} /* Skinnier mainbar */ .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar, .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar .button-toolbar button, .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions, .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions .button-toolbar button { height: 30px; } /* Skinnier mainbar - fix BookmarkButton focus */ .toolbar-mainbar .UrlBar-AddressField .BookmarkButton button { height: 100%; } /* Skinnier statusbar */ #browser footer .toolbar-statusbar { height: 22px; }
-
mib2berlin
@vhxlyt
Hi, with my low knowledge of CSS the mainbar is the address bar, not the tab hight.
Change the hight from 30 to 20px will show you what happen.
Cheers, mib
-
@vhxlyt Yeah sorry, I misunderstood - that code is for the address bar, not tab bar. I don't have any code for the tab bar.
Read the docs already linked to, learn to inspect the UI and play around, learn CSS. You'll figure it out
-
Thank you guys for great help here, gratefully!
@Aaron @Pathduck @mib2berlin