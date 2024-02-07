Vivaldi 6.5 no longer loads SAP Portal pages
I've been using Vivaldi desktop for windows for a few years now for work where I need to use our work SAP Portal to enter my timesheet each week. Prior to version 6.5 I had no issues with using our work's SAP Portal site to access my timesheet page to enter my hours each week. After upgrading to 6.5 last year, I could no longer use the timesheeting page within SAP Portal. I've tested SAP Portal timesheet page with MS Edge for Business Version 121.0.2277.106 plus Chrome Version 121.0.6167.161 and they both function as expected however when using Vivaldi 6.5 (6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ) the SAP Portal timesheet page will not load. I've tried disabling all extensions and using Private mode without success. I've compared the Developer Tool console messages in Vivaldi 6.5 vs Chrome 121 and noticed javascript warning messages in Vivaldi 6.5 which do not occur in Chrome 121 i.e.: document.domain mutation is ignored because the surrounding agent cluster is origin-keyed.
I've exhausted my Vivaldi 6.5 troubleshooting options for today so I'm posting this issue now and I'll now fall back to Vivaldi 6.4 in standalone mode.
Let me know what other info you require so I assist you with finding a fix or workaround, thanks.
Welcome to the forum! Did you also try opening those pages in a guest profile? Private mode is not as "clean" as a guest profile. Please see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/ - some of the other steps may also help.
When you say "can no longer use the page" what does that mean exactly - does it not load or can't you enter anything in text fields?
From the SAP Portal main page, when I click on the timesheet link Vivaldi 6.5 does not load the timesheet page.
I've already rolled my work laptop back to 6.4 so I'll upgrade it to 6.5 then try testing in guest profile mode and let you know, thanks.
Thanks for trying things out
When clicking the link, does the address bar show the target address or does it just stay blank and loading stops at some point?
Please also disable the ad blocker for that page (shield icon in the address bar)
DoctorG Ambassador
@conwayt said in Vivaldi 6.5 no longer loads SAP Portal pages:
I've already rolled my work laptop back to 6.4 so I'll upgrade it to 6.5
Downgrading is not advised by Vivaldi Team as such could break browser profile data and cause weird, unexpected other issues.
I use the standalone install method therefore when I say downgrade 6.5 to 6.4 I mean to delete the 6.5 standalone install folder path then re-install 6.4 into a clean folder path. Anyway, I did a standalone upgrade of 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) to 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit) then launched a guest profile to retest SAP Portal timesheet page and it behaved the same way as all other installs of 6.5, it will not load any of the SAP Portal page links for timesheeting whereas 6.4 has no issue.
Of interest to learn:
Did Chrome 120 (which is the current Extended Stable) work at the same time as you had problems with Vivaldi 6.5 (which is based on Chromium 120)? (Comparing a 120-based version with a 121+ version is like Oranges and Apples, not the same.)
Have you looked at the Developer Tools console log to see if there are JS or other errors reported?
Very Technical: Are Popups or Session storage involved?
Snapshots will soon be using Chromium 122 (not yet released), is there any change when using those?
The fundamental problem for us in Vivaldi is that we are not able to test something like this portal ourselves.
A recent example of as similar problem when we could not test or fix until enough information about the problem had been analyzed and reported by users that had the problem, is this thread , and it was fixed in v6.5 (which is why popups and and session storage is mentioned above)
In response to your queries:
I just installed Chromium Version 120.0.6069.0 (Developer Build) (64-bit) on my Win10 laptop and replicated the same 6.5 issue, SAP Portal page links for timesheet etc do not work
The Developer Tool console log is showing
The timesheet link on the main SAP Portal page does not use pop-up window, it should replace the portal navigation pane on the left side with a calendar with a timesheet entry pane on the right side.
I will try testing later snapshots of Vivaldi that use Chromium 121+ to see if I can replicate the issue and advise.
Thanks @yngve for your time looking at my issue. I totally understand that you cannot test 6.5 against all website types, so I'll do what I can dig deeper with my limited dev experience.
@conwayt Thanks for the information.
This does suggest that the issue existed in 120, and a SAP forum post I found suggest that there was a problem (maybe not the same) in November (which suggests Chrome/Edge 119 also had a problem) and there was a workaround/fix posted.
Given that you say Chrome 121 fixes the issue, and that version was primarily developed in November, that suggests that the problem got introduced in 119 (Vivaldi 6.4 uses Chromium 118), and was fixed in 121, but not considered serious enough to warrant a backport to 120 (or 119). Actually, that evaluation may indicate that they also thought the real issue was a site problem (and may not have been aware of which sites/systems it affected), that could be easily fixed by the web site.
The interesting thing about the SAP forum post is that, unless I am mistaken, it mentioned the warnings from your dev tools screenshot.
The type error is also of interest, but the actual reporting location is probably not where the problem occurred, it is where it was detected.
The SAP post also suggested some kind of fix (if it was the same issue), but I've heard that enterprises are very hesitant to apply fixes near the end of the year. And as you still see the problem it could be that your company haven't updated their install recently.
It might be of interest to see what the Chrome 121 developer tools console log shows, compared to yours above.
@yngve for interest sake, here is the Developer Tool console messages from Google Chrome 121.0.6167.161 (Official Build) (64-bit) when I click on the Timesheet link on my work's SAP Portal page which works Ok:
@conwayt Interesting, and what I notice is that while the type error is still there (suggesting it is not all that important), the origin-keyed warnings aren't. Might indicate what caused the issue (and is consistent with what the SAP forum post indicated, as I recall).
My guess is that your company can solve the issue simply by applying patches from SAP (which might also include security patches).
Thanks @yngve and the rest of the Vivaldi team (@DoctorG and @WildEnte ) for your help. Since I can workaround my work's SAP Portal issue with Chromium 120 based browsers by using Chromium 118 or 121 based browsers instead, I consider my issue now resolved.
PS: Vivaldi has been my preferred browser across all my devices since March 2021, I've been spreading the word to my family and friends ever since.
Hi @yngve , the 6.6 snapshot has the same SAP Portal page rendering issue as 6.5. Here is a screenshot from the Developer Tool Console:
Here is the snapshot version I tested with SAP Portal:
@conwayt Hmmm, worrysome.
I suspect that this is a new feature under development, and I have found one related to the "site isolation sandbox" that may match the description, and it and an associated feature is disabled by default.
According to the related bug report, it is in origin trials until Chromium 130, later this year. For reference, "Origin Trial" means that normally only a subset of Chrome installations get the feature enabled (decided by an online "lottery"), you might just be one of the lucky(?) ones in your Chrome/Edge installs.
You could try to enable the (AFAICT) two relevant experimental feature flags
chrome://flags/#origin-agent-cluster-defaultand
chrome://flags/#origin-keyed-processes-by-default, and see how that affects your case.
It may be that you will need to dig deep into debugging this problem in Developer Tools, although as mentioned, it may be that your system administrator should update the installation; BTW the possibly related SAP forum post with a workaround that I mentioned earlier is this one.
Thanks @yngve for your post, I will test and advise.
Hi @yngve,
SAP Portal pages now load Ok in both Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3270.4 and 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit) versions if I explicitly DISABLE the experimental Chrome feature flag
chrome://flags/#origin-agent-cluster-default
which must be enabled by default in Chromium 120+ for me
This works around my issue with Vivaldi 6.5 and SAP Portal so I can continue to use Vivaldi with it's Automatically Download and Install feature reenabled again
Thanks for your help.
Regards,
conwayt