@conwayt Thanks for the information.

This does suggest that the issue existed in 120, and a SAP forum post I found suggest that there was a problem (maybe not the same) in November (which suggests Chrome/Edge 119 also had a problem) and there was a workaround/fix posted.

Given that you say Chrome 121 fixes the issue, and that version was primarily developed in November, that suggests that the problem got introduced in 119 (Vivaldi 6.4 uses Chromium 118), and was fixed in 121, but not considered serious enough to warrant a backport to 120 (or 119). Actually, that evaluation may indicate that they also thought the real issue was a site problem (and may not have been aware of which sites/systems it affected), that could be easily fixed by the web site.

The interesting thing about the SAP forum post is that, unless I am mistaken, it mentioned the warnings from your dev tools screenshot.

The type error is also of interest, but the actual reporting location is probably not where the problem occurred, it is where it was detected.

The SAP post also suggested some kind of fix (if it was the same issue), but I've heard that enterprises are very hesitant to apply fixes near the end of the year. And as you still see the problem it could be that your company haven't updated their install recently.

It might be of interest to see what the Chrome 121 developer tools console log shows, compared to yours above.