I have a serious problem with vivaldi not having a "standard" theme that will blend in with Windows (like the old firefox builds).



In the settings the only way is to enable the system window. But in fact it just has an add-on, the active tab/inactive tabs theme cannot be changed except for the colour unfortunately...



I'm sure Vivaldi Team will implement native support with WindowBlinds at some point, because it's quite frustrating to see that people who still want to diversify their computer experience have to make huge compromises. Vivaldi is one of them.

