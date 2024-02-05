Unsolved Is there a shortcut like Opera's "Select previously active tab" (Ctrl + `)
IllidanVivaldi
Hi everyone!
Been eyeing Vivaldi for quite a while and it fell under my radar again recently so I wanted to give it a go.
So far I've been loving it, but there is one relatively minor feature I'm missing from Opera GX. Namely the "Select previously active tab" shortcut with Ctrl + ` which brings you to the previous tab that you were checking out.
My use of it was something like this: doing work on tab 1, but doing research on tab 2. And I could cycle between those two tabs without a mouse or other shortcuts with Ctrl + `.
It's great if you have 10+ tabs open and can't do Ctrl + number. And I know that Vivaldi has the split screen feature, but it's not the same.
Thanks for reading.
Vivaldi has commands you can map to the KB. One is "Previous Tab (Recent)", which will go to the previous tab historically.
@IllidanVivaldi Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Vivaldi already cycles tab in recently used order by default using the regular
Ctrl+Tab.
Using
Ctrl+PageUp/PageDownis also the standard feature to cycle through tabs. I've mapped
1and
2to do the same.
Vivaldi also has
Ctrl+1-9to switch between tabs.
The backtick ` is not a very accessible key, for most non-US/UK keyboards it can only be produced with a key combo so not a good idea to use for a shortcut in any case.
I urge you to read the documentation and also check out Settings > Keyboard.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/
IllidanVivaldi
@paul1149 thanks! That's great, but not quite what I'm looking for. First, I cannot map it to Ctrl + ` but Ctrl + Q worked. Then it went from tab 1 to tab 2 which is great, but then it continued to go to tab 3, 4, 5, 9, 6... in order which was the last active tab instead of just cycling between tab 1 and 2.
It's not a big deal, but I did hope that a similar feature is available in Vivaldi. Split screen shall suffice until I get settled into Vivaldi properly.
Thank you for your response.
@IllidanVivaldi What's wrong with
Ctrl+Tab?
IllidanVivaldi
@Pathduck it goes to older tabs in order. Like if I was in tab 3, 9, 1, 4, 9 it'd go 4, 1, 9, 3. While in Opera if I was in the same tabs it'd be just 4, 9, 4, 9, 4, 9...
Again, it's minor so I'll learn to live with it.
Don't know a better way to upload a video except streamable that will automatically delete the video in 2 days:
https://streamable.com/lxw0yx