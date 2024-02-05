Hi everyone!

Been eyeing Vivaldi for quite a while and it fell under my radar again recently so I wanted to give it a go.

So far I've been loving it, but there is one relatively minor feature I'm missing from Opera GX. Namely the "Select previously active tab" shortcut with Ctrl + ` which brings you to the previous tab that you were checking out.

My use of it was something like this: doing work on tab 1, but doing research on tab 2. And I could cycle between those two tabs without a mouse or other shortcuts with Ctrl + `.

It's great if you have 10+ tabs open and can't do Ctrl + number. And I know that Vivaldi has the split screen feature, but it's not the same.

Thanks for reading.