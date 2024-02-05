@mossman Hardly comparable. While Apple has probably lost a little bit of revenue by switching to USB-C that before they got through their approval program for devices and cables with Lightning compatibility, this was miniscule and they probably would've wanted to switch to USB-C anyway with the iPhone. If not last year, then this.

While when it comes to the DMA law, there's much more at stake for Apple. A huge portion of their revenue absolutely depends on their ecosystem being "locked down" in a way, if you want to call it that. And there's no downside to a piecemeal strategy here. What will US customers do if they don't get the same treatment as EU customers? Switch phone manufacturers all of a sudden? And to what, Android phones from Samsung? None of that is gonna happen. Giving people outside the EU the same treatment here would be Apple actively damaging their bottom line and by that their stock price and then you could argue they're defrauding stock owners.

Is all of this shitty? Yes. But these issues are rooted deeply in the system.