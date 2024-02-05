I have the following problem:

When I activate hardware acceleration, Vivaldi gets stuck with YouTube videos (or other sites with videos).

Building images on Pinterest works fine.

If I deactivate hardware acceleration, videos work better but are jerky.

On the other hand, lots of empty spaces appear on Pinterest. Only when I move the mouse over an empty area does the image there become visible, but the images sometimes disappear in other places.

Does anyone have the same problem or does anyone have a tip?

Thanks in advance for any answers!

Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GAMING X 6G (latest drivers)

Windows 11 64-bit (latest updates)