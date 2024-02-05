Problems with Videos, Pinterest and Hardware Acceleration
I have the following problem:
When I activate hardware acceleration, Vivaldi gets stuck with YouTube videos (or other sites with videos).
Building images on Pinterest works fine.
If I deactivate hardware acceleration, videos work better but are jerky.
On the other hand, lots of empty spaces appear on Pinterest. Only when I move the mouse over an empty area does the image there become visible, but the images sometimes disappear in other places.
Does anyone have the same problem or does anyone have a tip?
Thanks in advance for any answers!
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GAMING X 6G (latest drivers)
Windows 11 64-bit (latest updates)
mib2berlin
@Albinoni
Hi, both pages work flawless with and without hardware acceleration on my systems, specs in my signature.
Some Chrome extensions cause issues in Vivaldi, YT enancer for example.
Test this in the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks a lot!
That's it, no problems using the guest view.
So I try to find the "bad" extension.