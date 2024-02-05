Huge data leak dubbed the 'Mother of all Breaches' sees 26 BILLION records leaked from sites
Your personal information may have been leaked in the 'Mother of all Breaches' (MOAB), cybersecurity researchers have warned.
Over 26 billion personal records have been exposed, in what researchers believe to be the biggest-ever data leak.
Sensitive information from several sites including Twitter, Dropbox, and Linkedin was discovered on an unsecured page.
Worryingly, the researchers who found it claim this breach is extremely dangerous and could prompt a tsunami of cybercrime.
stardepp Translator
@Catweazle Thank you for this important contribution. I have just changed my Deezer, Linkedin andTwitter passwords (20 characters each).
Aaron Translator
Tencent 1.5B
Weibo 504M
JD.com
Youku
