Is it possible to generate a local email folder.

Currently I use mainly Thunderbird. I have several email accounts embedded to Thunderbird (I like to keep them separated).

AND

I have a LOCAL Folder. I am able to create new folders and subfolders in this local folder (and name or rename them as I like). Via drag and drop I copy emails which I want to keep for a longer time from one of my email accounts into these folders in the local folder.

From time to time I make a "safety copy" of my whole local folder.

Now I am able to "blindly" delete my whole email accounts from time to time (e.g. all mails, which are older than one year) to keep these accounts clean, because I have copies of all mails, which are improtant to me, in my local folder (sorted in folders and subfolders).

I prefer this to tags/labels.

Is it possible to create such local folders in VIVALDI Mail? (which are easily customisable etc...)