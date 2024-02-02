Local email folder
mightythor
Is it possible to generate a local email folder.
Currently I use mainly Thunderbird. I have several email accounts embedded to Thunderbird (I like to keep them separated).
I have a LOCAL Folder. I am able to create new folders and subfolders in this local folder (and name or rename them as I like). Via drag and drop I copy emails which I want to keep for a longer time from one of my email accounts into these folders in the local folder.
From time to time I make a "safety copy" of my whole local folder.
Now I am able to "blindly" delete my whole email accounts from time to time (e.g. all mails, which are older than one year) to keep these accounts clean, because I have copies of all mails, which are improtant to me, in my local folder (sorted in folders and subfolders).
I prefer this to tags/labels.
Is it possible to create such local folders in VIVALDI Mail? (which are easily customisable etc...)
mib2berlin
@mightythor
Hi and yes, you have to use a fake email address, I test this with [email protected].
I moved one mail from one of my regular accounts to this Inbox, work.
Cheers, mib
My answer:
I try it in a shorter (non-spam) way!
is it possible to COPY these mails instead of moving it
and more improtant
is it possible to create folders and subfolders in this local "folder"?
As an example: In Thunderbird I have a folder called "Orders", where I (sometimes) store my online order confirmations (e.g. for expensive stuff or orders which take a long time ... eg kickstarter pledges ...) and e.g. a folder which is called "School" and in this folder I have subfolders with the names of my sons (whcich go to school). I copy important mails from school in the respective order.
this is much more intuitive for me (dinosaur) than tagging and labeling all these mails. besides, it is easier to make safety copies of the whole folder (keeping the order within) (and those 2 examples were only examples ... I have a lot of folders/subfolders ... to keep me organized....)
(just for clarification: I like thunderbird - everything is perfect for me, but since I switched from firefox to vivaldi browser, I am thinking about switching to vivalding regarding emails as well)
mib2berlin
@mightythor
Hi, in The Vivaldi mail client (M3) all is different compare to Thunderbird, hat's why I hate Thunderbird so passionately.
Mails in M3 are not really moved, they change only the view.
You cant add folders to such an account.
You can use custom folders in IMAP accounts but the idea behind M3 is not to use folders at all.
Maybe test M3 for a while with one account and check if you can get happy with it.
You have to change your habits a lot, I fear.
Cheers, mib
@mightythor Thunderbird also supports labels. You don't need a second local copy because imap already gives you a local and a server copy... Regularly make a backup of the entire database, but don't start creating third and fourth copies of specific emails in new folders.
Apart from the missing ability to nest labels / create a hierarchical structure (corresponding feature wish to vote up is here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53350/allow-nesting-views-in-symbolic-folders-subfolders), labels are better than folders in every way, because an email can have any number and combination of emails, but with folders you need to make copies and move things. Terrible.
Check out the blog post in my signature for some thoughts about why folders are evil.