Clear Cache For Single Site?
-
twisted8000
So Chrome use to have a feature that I could clear out the cache for a single site. Does Vivaldi still have this? If so how do I do it?
Thanks
-
@twisted8000 Well, how did you do it in Chrome? Vivaldi is built on Chromium so most of the Chrome stuff is present.
-
twisted8000
@Pathduck They use to have a section in cache where you could look for a specific URL. Sense Google wanted to make their browser more useless they got rid of it. Along with 1,000 other things I use to like.
-
@twisted8000 You still didn't explain how you used to clear cache in Chrome or where this "section in cache" was located.
OK couple ways I can think of, these are basically just Chromium ways:
-
Click Site Info button (padlock), Site Settings, Delete Data
-
Open Developer Tools (F12), Application tab, Storage, Clear Site Data
Actually, I'm unsure if either of these clear all cache or just "Storage" which is not necessarily the same as cache.
Personally I don't see much point in clearing cache, unless it's to clear up a little disk space. Cache is there for performance reasons. I use the Cookie Autodelete extension to clear cookies etc from closed tabs that I don't whitelist, but I have explicitly disabled the cache cleanup as I don't see the point and again, cache is for performance reasons.
Probably an extension is your best bet, a quick search on the Web Store shows a ton of them.
-
-
Jiyasharma
You can empty cache and hard reset for clear your cache through the chrome by open developer tool by the inspect and keep open that and right click on refresh button you'll get three options normal refresh, hard refresh and empty cache and hard reset for clearing cache. I think you should try this too.