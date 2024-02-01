@twisted8000 You still didn't explain how you used to clear cache in Chrome or where this "section in cache" was located.

OK couple ways I can think of, these are basically just Chromium ways:

Click Site Info button (padlock), Site Settings, Delete Data

Open Developer Tools (F12), Application tab, Storage, Clear Site Data

Actually, I'm unsure if either of these clear all cache or just "Storage" which is not necessarily the same as cache.

Personally I don't see much point in clearing cache, unless it's to clear up a little disk space. Cache is there for performance reasons. I use the Cookie Autodelete extension to clear cookies etc from closed tabs that I don't whitelist, but I have explicitly disabled the cache cleanup as I don't see the point and again, cache is for performance reasons.

Probably an extension is your best bet, a quick search on the Web Store shows a ton of them.