Hello, I use Ubuntu 22.04 and installed Vivaldi. Small issue that I see is I imported my CSS file from a Windows computer. When I try to run the change the color of the selected tab in CSS it won't work for some odd reason. Here's the CSS code:

#browser .tab-position .tab.active {background-color: green; color: white !important;}

That works in Windows, Ubuntu it doesn't. My other CSS is working fine. If I put in a comma after .tab-position then it will change all tabs, but the selected one stays black. I like it the other way where they're black and the selected on is green. Before you say I don't have to do it using CSS. The other way under settings didn't work. Because it changes the whole top under the tab bar. Which I don't really like.

Thanks