netflix says vivaldi doest not support it
My VIVALDI has been able to play NETFLIX normally before, but today when I open the NETFLIX web page, a box pops out indicating that your browser is no longer supported, the error code is M7121-3078, have similar friends, how to solve it, really like VIVALDI
Netflix used to discriminate in that it would only play full resolution with Chrome, but would play with other browsers at lower res. Now it appears they have changed their rules again and will only play movies on Chrome and Safari, not permitting other browsers at all.