Although, I usually prefer tabs on bottom, on iOS the lower part of the browser gets stacked with password manager and often gets in the way of writing an email in gmail.

Also, with Stage manager and the lack of ability to move the dock to the left or right of the device it axtualy makes a lot of sense to have the Edge Style Vertical tabs on for the iPad of iOS especially with Stage Manager on the iPad.

Would love to have the address bar on bottom and Tabs on the left in vertical style for iPadOS. Would help out with multi tasking given stage managers limits of four windows. This way I can use the vertcial tabs like a webapp dock via the browser.