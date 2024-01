When we click on a website in the reading list, that site opens directly in a new tab. This is good and ı use it.

But when I click on the website in the list, I want the site to open in a new tab similar to the reading view. I mean distraction free. Only text.

Maybe this feature can be applied only within the panel. Click site and drop down and read it(only text).

(I hope my title and description are correct.)