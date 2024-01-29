I've received from an administrative office via IMAP an email that is apparently sent as a S/MIME envelopment in which is encapsulated a .eml file to which are attached a couple of PDFs.

While Thunderbird 115.7 is able to display both text and attachments, latest stable Vivaldi Mail gives me a blank page and 2 options: "download all attachments" and "show all attachments" that do the same thing, this is to say locally saving all attachments (digital signature file & .eml file with PDF attachments).

I supposed I could open the .eml file in Vivaldi Mail, but when I try to do so from Win 11 File Explorer, Vivaldi Mail shows to me another blank page.

Is there any way to display or import such a .eml attachment or the download .eml file directly in Vivaldi Mail? I don't want to keep Thunderbird around just to open these emails that I will regularly receive.

Unfortunately, I cannot provide the original mail because is under a Non disclosure agreement.