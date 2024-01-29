S/MIME and displaying of eml attachments
I've received from an administrative office via IMAP an email that is apparently sent as a S/MIME envelopment in which is encapsulated a .eml file to which are attached a couple of PDFs.
While Thunderbird 115.7 is able to display both text and attachments, latest stable Vivaldi Mail gives me a blank page and 2 options: "download all attachments" and "show all attachments" that do the same thing, this is to say locally saving all attachments (digital signature file & .eml file with PDF attachments).
I supposed I could open the .eml file in Vivaldi Mail, but when I try to do so from Win 11 File Explorer, Vivaldi Mail shows to me another blank page.
Is there any way to display or import such a .eml attachment or the download .eml file directly in Vivaldi Mail? I don't want to keep Thunderbird around just to open these emails that I will regularly receive.
Unfortunately, I cannot provide the original mail because is under a Non disclosure agreement.
@snertev S/MIME decryption and signature check is not implemented yet in Vivaldi Mail, but planned for later.
@DoctorG said in S/MIME and displaying of eml attachments:
Thanks.
But the eml attachment locally downloaded is a plain text MIME email. I can display it in whatever text editor (without verifying the signature and seeing the PDFs) except Vivaldi Mail.
In fact I know the email is sent from Outlook 16 with these extrapolated headers:
This is a multipart message in MIME format. ------=_NextPart_000_000C_01DA504B.DD017340 Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="----=_NextPart_001_000D_01DA504B.DD017340" ------=_NextPart_001_000D_01DA504B.DD017340 Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii" Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I forgot a header:
------=_NextPart_000_000C_01DA504B.DD017340 Content-Type: application/pdf; name="20240125141015_19_0.pdf" Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64 Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="20240125141015_19_0.pdf"
That is a nasty, known bug in Vivaldi Mail.
Related to VB-65461 [MAIL] unable to properly parse email forwarded as an inline attachment to another email. - Confirmed.
@DoctorG said in S/MIME and displaying of eml attachments:
That is a nasty, known bug in Vivaldi Mail.
Well, at least it's a bug and not a feature.
Then, if it is confirmed we have only to wait
@snertev The broken mail display is the bug.
Missing S/MIME signature-check/decryption is the missing feature.