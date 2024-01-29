Custom Notification Sound and separate Mail & RSS feeds into separate folders.
My two suggestions:
1). I want the ability to add a custom notification sound for when you receive Mail (like a .wav file you have on your computer). Currently the notification sound doesn't work anyway but apparently that's a common bug.
2). I'd like both Mail and RSS feeds to have different windows. Currently, you cannot have a tab open that shows Mail alongside a tab that shows RSS. If you have the Mail tab open and open RSS feeds it replaces the Mailwith the RSS feeds and visa-versa. I'd like it if Vivaldi allowed you to have both open at once separately.
+1 for different windows for Mail and RSS.
@Gravitorvox said in Custom Notification Sound and separate Mail & RSS feeds into separate folders.:
I want the ability to add a custom notification sound for when you receive Mail
Can be easily added to bundle.js
For new mail:
For RSS
Completing the download
Add/Delete bookmark
Well, add the files themselves to \resources\vivaldi\resources
@Capushon said in Custom Notification Sound and separate Mail & RSS feeds into separate folders.:
bundle.js
This bundle.js file is formatted in a way that makes it basically impossible to edit. Also I can't read Cyrillic.
@Gravitorvox said in Custom Notification Sound and separate Mail & RSS feeds into separate folders.:
This bundle.js file is formatted in a way that makes it basically impossible to edit.
https://codebeautify.org/jsviewer
@Gravitorvox said in Custom Notification Sound and separate Mail & RSS feeds into separate folders.:
Also I can't read Cyrillic.
Well, somehow I read Latin?)