I'm noticing that sometimes when opening a website the extensions will duplicate, triplicate and display extensions that should not display because they are set to "hide".

So what you end up getting is a processive mess of icons getting displayed that shouldn't be displayed as well multiple extension icons of the same extension.

Examples:



The above is what should display and has been displaying for years with no problems at all.

As of today the issue described further has started.



Notice missing extension icons and one added one that is set to be "hidden".



Opening the same website again (bluemountain) this is what I get.



What I get loading bluemountain website a third time.



What I now get reloading this Vivaldi forum.

I haven't made any changes and haven't had this issue happen for the entire time using Vivaldi.

Since I've made no changes and this has never happened before - makes me wonder if a Vivaldi update is responsible.

Can someone please test this to confirm.

As a suggestion go from the Vivaldi forum to this (blue mountain website): https://www.bluemountain.com - you don't have to be logged in.

It seems that this website triggers this issue (I'll do more testing to see if any other sites also cause this issue).

Thanks in advance for any help.