Extensions get all messed up
I'm noticing that sometimes when opening a website the extensions will duplicate, triplicate and display extensions that should not display because they are set to "hide".
So what you end up getting is a processive mess of icons getting displayed that shouldn't be displayed as well multiple extension icons of the same extension.
Examples:
The above is what should display and has been displaying for years with no problems at all.
As of today the issue described further has started.
Notice missing extension icons and one added one that is set to be "hidden".
Opening the same website again (bluemountain) this is what I get.
What I get loading bluemountain website a third time.
What I now get reloading this Vivaldi forum.
I haven't made any changes and haven't had this issue happen for the entire time using Vivaldi.
Since I've made no changes and this has never happened before - makes me wonder if a Vivaldi update is responsible.
Can someone please test this to confirm.
As a suggestion go from the Vivaldi forum to this (blue mountain website): https://www.bluemountain.com - you don't have to be logged in.
It seems that this website triggers this issue (I'll do more testing to see if any other sites also cause this issue).
Thanks in advance for any help.
@VivaLaUSA
Hi, one of your extension cause this and this can happen with any update of Vivaldi or one of the extensions.
We have a lot of reports about from user use the same extensions for years.
Disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi, enable one by one and test.
Cheers, mib
I have had it happen recently and iirc disabling extensions and restarting Vivaldi did the trick. It has not reoccurred.
So far further testing I've found
- fortunately closing Vivaldi and restarting Vivaldi - the extensions all display correctly (as they should).
- bluemountain impacts the extensions in the worst way (i.e. multiple extensions and extension that should not display in significant ways).
- other sites appear to have less impact - mostly the correct extension end up getting displayed in the wrong order for the most part (very little if any extension get displayed that shouldn't display).
So it appears the amount of problems with the extensions depends upon which website is opened. Reloading Vivaldi forum doesn't appear to impact the extensions getting displayed any worse than what has occurred by way of the former websites that have been opened previously.
So perhaps some website do not have an issue while other will with variable significance.
On a sidenote. I see you have uBO and Ghostery installed. The people from uBO advice to not install another blocker alongside it; they may get in each other's way. Could you see what happens if you disable Ghostery and restart Vivaldi. Then enable Ghostery, disable uBO and restart Vivaldi.
@EricJH Thanks for the advice - what I tried first is to disable both of these two extensions (both UBlock Origin and Ghostery disabled).
We would assume that if the issue continues then the issue wouldn't have anything to do with either of these two extensions.
And that's exactly what happened - I opened the bluemountain website and ALL of my extensions disappeared - so it would seem it's even worse w/out either of the two extensions I disabled.
@EricJH Thanks for the advice - I disabled all extensions - restarted Vivaldi and then enabled all extensions again - the same issue persists in my case.
@mib2berlin Thanks for the advice.
I've now checked the 10 extensions that I (display) - are not set to "Hide".
I started with both Ublock Origin and Ghostery (together) - no issue.
From then on I tried each extension first from what have been added more recently and then in the order that they display.
No issues so far for the ten that get displayed...
I will continue now with the extensions that are "hidden"....
@VivaLaUSA Is one of your extensions an extension manager extension for enabling/disabling other extensions? Those sort have caused this bug to show up in the past.
@nomadic thank for the feedback - I had in the past used an extension that disables all extensions - but got rid of that long ago after experiencing problems with that extension...
So no, I do not have an extension of this type now.
@mib2berlin OK - I've now checked all extensions -- starting with uBlock Origin and Ghostery together and then checking more recently added extensions and eventually each of the 10 extensions that I do not "hide" (that display).
Continuing on from there with the testing of two extensions at a time (if the issue arises then it's got to be one of the two just enabled) - and found the following:
The problematic extension is: "JustBlock Security" (to my surprise) that I've used for many years.
So thanks for the suggestion - it's clear that an issue of this kind can arise through "no rhyme or reason" - one would have to assume that most likely an update to this add-on is the cause, but then it could also be an update to Vivaldi as well presumably. Clearly it would appear to have to be an update to one or the other or both - hence not a simple task to determine (depending upon how many extensions need to be tested).
So as result of my trial-error-process (thanks to your suggestion) - I'd recommend (obviously) that any users that have this specific "JustBlock Security" extension enabled should minimally disable for it now (or probably just remove) in order to avoid extension issues overall.
@VivaLaUSA
Hi and thank you for the feedback.
I will add "JustBlock Security" to my list of extensions have issues with Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Your welcome.
It's certainly good information to know.
I have to say, as good as Vivaldi is - this browser unfortunately tends to have issues with extensions more than most browsers (and yes, I know browsers work in different ways - so to some extent is to be expected). That said, I have over 10 browsers installed (most with 20+ extensions and in many cases frankly a number of browsers with many more extensions than what I use with Vivaldi) and none of the other browsers (i.e. very rare indeed) have had issues with extensions over the years in general that serves as a relatively stark contrast to Vivaldi (of which I've had multiple issues with extensions in the past specific to Vivaldi unfortunately). But then I have to admit I actually only use 2-3 browsers for the most part and generally use Vivaldi over 95% of the time more recently (limiting my time to perhaps only two other browsers when necessary). So I have to admit my impression is based on when I had previously used a couple of other browsers in the past (Firefox, Pale Moon) prior to using Vivaldi as my go-to browser.
The trial-and-error method of going though all extensions starting out disabled (enabling two at a time or an alternative of some percentage of grouped extensions at a time) serves to drill down to the issue reasonably well fortunately.
On a side note - the main reason I started more recently using Ghostery with UBlock Origin (that I've used for many many years) is that Ghostery will sometimes catch stuff (requests) that gets past UbO (albeit, Ghostery will also tend to break sites more often however of which has to be monitored more closely and can admittedly be a challenge at times to even be able to get a site to work at all due to Ghostery).
@VivaLaUSA
This is because Vivaldi use a second layer for the UI to make it more configurable.
Tab, bookmark and address bar is pure Vivaldi on top of the Chromium source, for example.
Other Chromium browsers only change the icons or something and Firefox is completely different.
I use two extensions and have never issues.
Cheers, mib
@VivaLaUSA i got the same issue , it's annoying
@mib2berlin even if I reduced my extensions to the bare minimum - I have to have:
- Bookmarks as it serves me better than what's on board with Vivaldi.
- Some form of "security" thus minimally uBlock Origin (that also provides me with a necessary element remover etc.),.
- An extension to deal with cookies (auto delete necessary to deal with tracking minimally).
- Overlay dismissal (some sites won't work w/out doing this that I use).
- Stylus (I use CSS extensively to improve on sites).
- Open in new tab (some sites have issues and I always want a new tab to be used of which is not the case w/out extension).
- Need an advanced (language) translator.
- Block site (w/out which a site I use will not render properly).
- Volume (sound) enhancer - some sites are too low in volume for me to hear well (regardless of Windows sound
- Prefer to know how many tabs are open - so a tab counter displayed is nice to have (as it gets a bit dicey the more tabs are open) - but could do w/out admitedly.
- Prefer the convenience of a "cookie notice blocker", but I guess could do w/out.
- Also have other "security" extensions (i.e. "Decentraleyes" a very good add-on, "Location Guard" and "Smart HTTPS" etc., that are nice to have to bolster security for the most part).
- Prefer 2 or 3 "convenience" add-ons that provide me with additional information per site data that can sometime be very helpful to know (albeit not absolutely necessary).
For the most part, I do really need to have minimally the top 9 listed above to provide a practical and safe experience on the web (beyond that, open for discussion).
Edit: you say you only "use two extensions" - (out of curiosity) care to say which two?
@LeakLee Yea - is certainly annoying - the trial-and-error of starting out with all extensions disabled and working through them by enabling 2 or 3 at a time can help to drill down to the issue at hand fairly quickly however. You should manually disable all extensions to start out (and not use an add-on to do so). If you only have a handful of extensions (less than 8-10) then one at a time gets the job done well.
Edit: Oh and be sure to use a website that consistently produces the issue for testing (as I did, you want to know that each test will produce the issue when you get to the actual problematic extension).
@VivaLaUSA
I use uBlock Origin and Page Load Time extensions, sometimes use I still don't care about Cookies if I setup a new device.
I test Cookie delete but this is unusable for me, I have to re login to 30 pages after every restart of Vivaldi, no way.
What is 4. Nope 2 Overlays?
Anyway, Chrome extensions are developed and tested on Chrome, some developer test on Brave or Edge but nobody test on Vivaldi.
Only a handful of extension developer work together with the Vivaldi dev's, the other ignore it.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin - In regards to "Cookies" - I use "Cookie Auto Delete" on Vivaldi (use a form of this add-on for all of my browsers, i.e. named "Self-Destructing Cookies" on non-chrome browsers, either do the same thing) - all that has to be done is a one-time white-list of a site and cookies are preserved so no need to login after a browser restart (from then on). This way all of the cookie drawbacks that include "trackers" as well as a number of other undesirable aspects specific to cookies can be addressed depending on the various extensions options used that are provided to the user (and at the same time, still preserve the desirable aspect of cookies to keep logins intact).
What is 4 - in the event an overlay is blocking access to a webpage this will provide a way to dismiss the overlay (w/out the need to respond to the overlay in any manner) - often I don't want to respond for obvious reasons so this solves the problem and provides my continue access to the webpage (that would otherwise not be possible). An example is on a bank site I use they require a cell number to proceed, this extension allows me to continue w/out responding to this requirement and continue to utilize the webpage (there are many other advantages as well). For non-chromium browsers the extension is named "Remove the overlay..." (both work in the same way).