vivaldi in lubuntu not work
Hi i installed a new lubuntu 23 , i install vivaldi last version , i try to run it but return error
[36658:36658:0125/101712.198226:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [36658:36658:0125/101712.198415:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264ConstrainedBaseline and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [36658:36658:0125/101712.199634:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [36658:36658:0125/101712.199975:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264Main and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [36658:36658:0125/101712.200204:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [36658:36658:0125/101712.200380:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264High and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [36658:36658:0125/101712.207890:ERROR:sandbox_linux.cc(374)] InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process. [36625:36625:0125/101712.398209:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(42)] UI Process abnormally terminates with status 3 after running for 0.279517 seconds! [36625:36625:0125/101712.403976:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(73)] Quiting Vivaldi
i suppose the problem is API VAAPI (Video Acceleration API), is possible run it without this option ?? thanks
DoctorG
@faustf Try in shell with
vivaldi --disable-gpu
mib2berlin
@faustf
Hi, where do you get the Vivaldi package?
VAAPI is not enabled by default.
Cheers, mib
@DoctorG also with disable GPU not work
[45290:45290:0125/105905.176088:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [45290:45290:0125/105905.178794:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264ConstrainedBaseline and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [45290:45290:0125/105905.178893:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [45290:45290:0125/105905.178956:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264Main and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [45290:45290:0125/105905.179024:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [45290:45290:0125/105905.179087:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264High and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [45290:45290:0125/105905.180594:ERROR:gpu_init.cc(426)] Passthrough is not supported, GL is egl [45258:45258:0125/105905.370094:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(42)] UI Process abnormally terminates with status 3 after running for 0.226162 seconds! [45258:45258:0125/105905.460624:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(73)] Quiting Vivaldi
@mib2berlin here i download and install https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_3.8.2259.37-1_amd64.deb
mib2berlin
@faustf
Really 3.8? We are at 6.5.
DoctorG
@faustf Please upgrade!
sudo apt clean sudo apt install vivaldi-stable
@DoctorG i suppose before this command i must remove vivaldi , after remove
sudo apt clean stefano@stefano-pc:~$ sudo apt install vivaldi-stable Lettura elenco dei pacchetti... Fatto Generazione albero delle dipendenze... Fatto Lettura informazioni sullo stato... Fatto Il pacchetto vivaldi-stable non ha versioni disponibili, ma è nominato da un altro pacchetto. Questo potrebbe indicare che il pacchetto è mancante, obsoleto oppure è disponibile solo all'interno di un'altra sorgente E: Il pacchetto "vivaldi-stable" non ha candidati da installare
DoctorG
@faustf Something wrong with your old package installation. Uninstall is not needed for a update. OK, too late.
Download deb package from vivaldi.com and install:
wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.57-1_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.57-1_amd64.deb sudo apt -f install
wooow you are my myth , workk finally thanks so m much