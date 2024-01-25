Account sync didn't work.
-
1195992737
Hello, I'm having trouble syncing my account.
I'm from China, and because of the Great Firewall's restrictions, I can't connect to Vivaldi's servers normally, so I have to use a VPN to access Vivaldi. The problem is that recently, my VPN hasn't been able to connect to Vivaldi. After switching to a different VPN, everything went back to normal. I'd like to know if you've blocked my VPN's IP address: 102.129.195.96.
I'm a dedicated Vivaldi fan, and I've been using it longer than Chrome. I don't want to miss out on using Vivaldi because of this. So please help me solve this problem. Thank you.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @1195992737.
We don't block any IPs from our side unless they are sending unusual traffic and that's not happening in your instance.
But our devs have been doing some work on Sync servers over the past week and there may be some disruptions to the service every now and then. Perhaps the timing of your connection overlapped a time, when Sync was temporarily unstable.
If connection with one VPN consistently fails, then the issue must be with the VPN and/or the Great Firewall.
-
1195992737
@jane-n
Thank you for your response.
I was able to get things back to normal after switching to a different VPN. It's still unclear why the network was blocked, probably due to the unpredictable nature of the GFW.