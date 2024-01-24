Hi! I'm relatively new to vivaldi and loving the customization - but I have a few questions:

Is the option to load and use a custom css still working? The pinned post is from 2016 so just checking.. How do I remove the line below the tab container when the address bar is hidden? And how can I add a pixel or two more padding to the bottom which is transparent or has the background color?

My goal is to go from this:



to something like this:



I've seen some similar posts but as far as I can tell I can't use what they did to make it work.

Would really appreciate any pointers!