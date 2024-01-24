With all the appreciation for Vivaldi already, thank you.

Feature request would be a timer system. Stopwatch elapsed time in particular. And quick clipboarding of results for plopping elsewhere.

Start, end intervals maybe? Timestamped journaling ala .LOG in notepad? Tricked out version might include World Clock?

Enhance calendars, todos, and whatnot with time spent fields?

In particular, an in browser easy way of keeping track of a few elapsed times and logging results.

With all appreciation to the Vivaldi Team and backers. 60 year old programming nerd, and this is the slickest look and feel browser I have ever tried and felt at home in. Nicely done design.

Kudos, team.