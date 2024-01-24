Side panel feature for Stopwatch and other Timers
-
With all the appreciation for Vivaldi already, thank you.
Feature request would be a timer system. Stopwatch elapsed time in particular. And quick clipboarding of results for plopping elsewhere.
Start, end intervals maybe? Timestamped journaling ala .LOG in notepad? Tricked out version might include World Clock?
Enhance calendars, todos, and whatnot with time spent fields?
In particular, an in browser easy way of keeping track of a few elapsed times and logging results.
With all appreciation to the Vivaldi Team and backers. 60 year old programming nerd, and this is the slickest look and feel browser I have ever tried and felt at home in. Nicely done design.
Kudos, team.
-
@yorecode, well, clock, alarm and pomodoro timer are in Vivaldi, by default in the Taskbar (I have it in the Adress bar), but naturally it would be desirable for it to be more complete.. Welcome
-
Nice. But, countdown is the wrong way round.
And... I just clicked the Pomodoro button. Nicer even.
And this is all with smiles, as it's a tiny side thing in a nice big thing.
Would stopwatches be doable with a little end user work? The making of side panels that don't
sucklook as polished as the developers would produce?
Thanks for the heads up.