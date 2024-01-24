YouTube playback/Browser sluggish?
i use chrome, in chrome YouTube videos are smooth, and browser feels snappy, on Vivaldi YouTube paly back is very sluggish, i mean its like sounds are coming out sec late. is there any options i have to turn off/ON? i love the customizability of vivaldi, hope you guys can help me.
mib2berlin
@DeMiThA
Hi, it is maybe a issue with your GPU/Vivaldi/driver.
To test this disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
No issues here on my systems with 6.5 on Windows 11, specs in my signature.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and your system specs.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@DeMiThA For some users with adblocking extensions in Vivaldi the Youtube servers slow down video streaming.
@mib2berlin can't use hardware acceleration because my system is very low, 4th gen i7,8gb no video card. but Edge and Chrome works fine
mib2berlin
@DeMiThA
Hm, if the setting is enabled Vivaldi will try to use HW acceleration but your iGPU Intel HD Graphics 4600 is to slow.
Just try to disable the setting, restart Vivaldi, it can't get any worse.
If it work better we could try some flags.
Cheers, mib
@DoctorG said in YouTube playback/Browser sluggish?:
@DeMiThA For some users with adblocking extensions in Vivaldi the Youtube servers slow down video streaming.
Are you referring to problems last week with Adblock and Adblock Plus?
That problem was with problematic code in Adblock and Adblock Plus. It should be fixed by now I think.
Twitter post by uBlock Origin developer of January 13 about the issue:
There is a lot of chatter in the last days about how Youtube is slow with content blockers.
Those performance issues affect only the latest version of both Adblock Plus (3.22) & AdBlock (5.17), and afflict more than just Youtube.
uBO is not affected.
mib2berlin
@DeMiThA
I forgot to mention:
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib