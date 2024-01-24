@DoctorG said in YouTube playback/Browser sluggish?:

@DeMiThA For some users with adblocking extensions in Vivaldi the Youtube servers slow down video streaming.

Are you referring to problems last week with Adblock and Adblock Plus?

That problem was with problematic code in Adblock and Adblock Plus. It should be fixed by now I think.

Twitter post by uBlock Origin developer of January 13 about the issue: