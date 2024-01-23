@rsiska said in Remove tab spacing in non maximized window:

Now, while we are at it, it is possible to remove those slight radiuses on all four corners of tabs please?

The best way to do that is natively with Vivaldi's theme settings. Go to vivaldi://settings/themes/ → Editor → Settings and lower the Corner Rounding value.

That will also eliminate any rounding elsewhere in the UI, so if you want to limit it to just that tab bar, then you can use this CSS:

/* Remove corner rounding on tabs */ #tabs-tabbar-container .tab-strip { --radius: 0px; --radiusHalf: 0px; }

And also, I would like to set the height of those tabs to something larger.

That can be done with this CSS, but it will break the drag down tab thumbnail preview feature. The tab height is configurable with the CSS variable near the top called --tabHeight . The default tab height is 30px , so use a value higher than that.