What?

This mod is inspired by opera. It makes attaching files easier by displaying files in the clipboard and downloaded files.

To ensure stability, files are limited to 5Mb.

Currently, clipboard files only support PNG format and require permission to display. You can completely turn this permission on and off in vivaldi's settings.

Demo

Installation

You can learn how to install here.

Javascript:

/* * Easy Files * Written by Tam710562 */ (function () { 'use strict'; const gnoh = { file: { verifyAccept: async function ({ fileName, mimeType }, accept) { if (!accept) { return true; } const mimeTypes = accept.split(',').map(x => x.trim()).filter(x => !!x && (x.startsWith('.') || /\w+\/([-+.\w]+|\*)/.test(x))); for (const mt of mimeTypes) { if ( mt.startsWith('.') && new RegExp(mt.replace('.', '.+\\.') + '$').test(fileName) || new RegExp(mt.replace('*', '.+')).test(mimeType) ) { return true; } } return false; } }, i18n: { getMessageName: function (message, type) { message = (type ? type + '\x04' : '') + message; return message.replace(/[^a-z0-9]/g, function (i) { return '_' + i.codePointAt(0) + '_'; }) + '0'; }, getMessage: function (message, type) { return chrome.i18n.getMessage(this.getMessageName(message, type)) || message; }, }, addStyle: function (css, id, isNotMin) { this.styles = this.styles || {}; if (Array.isArray(css)) { css = css.join(isNotMin === true ? '

' : ''); } id = id || this.uuid.generate(Object.keys(this.styles)); this.styles[id] = this.createElement('style', { html: css || '', 'data-id': id }, document.head); return this.styles[id]; }, createElement: function (tagName, attribute, parent, inner, options) { if (typeof tagName === 'undefined') { return; } if (typeof options === 'undefined') { options = {}; } if (typeof options.isPrepend === 'undefined') { options.isPrepend = false; } const el = document.createElement(tagName); if (!!attribute && typeof attribute === 'object') { for (const key in attribute) { if (key === 'text') { el.textContent = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'html') { el.innerHTML = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'style' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const css in attribute.style) { el.style.setProperty(css, attribute.style[css]); } } else if (key === 'events' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const event in attribute.events) { if (typeof attribute.events[event] === 'function') { el.addEventListener(event, attribute.events[event]); } } } else if (typeof el[key] !== 'undefined') { el[key] = attribute[key]; } else { if (typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { attribute[key] = JSON.stringify(attribute[key]); } el.setAttribute(key, attribute[key]); } } } if (!!inner) { if (!Array.isArray(inner)) { inner = [inner]; } for (let i = 0; i < inner.length; i++) { if (inner[i].nodeName) { el.append(inner[i]); } else { el.append(this.createElementFromHTML(inner[i])); } } } if (typeof parent === 'string') { parent = document.querySelector(parent); } if (!!parent) { if (options.isPrepend) { parent.prepend(el); } else { parent.append(el); } } return el; }, createElementFromHTML: function (html) { return this.createElement('template', { html: (html || '').trim() }).content; }, get constant() { return { dialogButtons: { submit: { label: this.i18n.getMessage('OK'), type: 'submit' }, cancel: { label: this.i18n.getMessage('Cancel'), cancel: true }, primary: { class: 'primary' }, danger: { class: 'danger' }, default: {} } }; }, dialog: function (title, content, buttons = [], config) { let modalBg; let dialog; let cancelEvent; const id = this.uuid.generate(); if (!config) { config = {}; } if (typeof config.autoClose === 'undefined') { config.autoClose = true; } function onKeyCloseDialog(key) { if (key === 'Esc') { closeDialog(true); } } function onClickCloseDialog(event) { if (config.autoClose && !event.target.closest('.dialog-custom[data-dialog-id="' + id + '"]')) { closeDialog(true); } } function closeDialog(isCancel) { if (isCancel === true && cancelEvent) { cancelEvent.bind(this)(); } if (modalBg) { modalBg.remove(); } vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.removeListener(onKeyCloseDialog); document.removeEventListener('mousedown', onClickCloseDialog); } vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.addListener(onKeyCloseDialog); document.addEventListener('mousedown', onClickCloseDialog); const buttonElements = []; for (let button of buttons) { button.type = button.type || 'button'; const clickEvent = button.click; if (button.cancel === true && typeof clickEvent === 'function') { cancelEvent = clickEvent; } button.events = { click: function (event) { event.preventDefault(); if (typeof clickEvent === 'function') { clickEvent.bind(this)(); } if (button.closeDialog !== false) { closeDialog(); } } }; delete button.click; if (button.label) { button.value = button.label; delete button.label; } buttonElements.push(this.createElement('input', button)); } const focusModal = this.createElement('span', { class: 'focus_modal', tabindex: '0' }); const div = this.createElement('div', { style: { width: config.width ? config.width + 'px' : '' } }); dialog = this.createElement('form', { 'data-dialog-id': id, class: 'dialog-custom modal-wrapper' }, div); if (config.class) { dialog.classList.add(config.class); } const dialogHeader = this.createElement('header', { class: 'dialog-header' }, dialog, '<h1>' + (title || '') + '</h1>'); const dialogContent = this.createElement('div', { class: 'dialog-content' }, dialog, content); if (buttons && buttons.length > 0) { const dialogFooter = this.createElement('footer', { class: 'dialog-footer' }, dialog, buttonElements); } modalBg = this.createElement('div', { id: 'modal-bg', class: 'slide' }, undefined, [focusModal.cloneNode(true), div, focusModal.cloneNode(true)]); const inner = document.querySelector('#main .inner'); if (inner) { inner.prepend(modalBg); } return { dialog: dialog, dialogHeader: dialogHeader, dialogContent: dialogContent, buttons: buttonElements, close: closeDialog }; }, alert: function (message, okEvent) { const buttonOkElement = Object.assign({}, this.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { cancel: true }); if (typeof okEvent === 'function') { buttonOkElement.click = function (data) { okEvent.bind(this)(data); }; } return this.dialog('Gnoh', message, [buttonOkElement], { width: 400, class: 'dialog-javascript' }); }, confirm: function (message, okEvent, cancelEvent) { const buttonOkElement = Object.assign({}, this.constant.dialogButtons.submit); const buttonCancelElement = Object.assign({}, this.constant.dialogButtons.cancel); if (typeof okEvent === 'function') { buttonOkElement.click = function (data) { okEvent.bind(this)(true); }; if (cancelEvent === true) { buttonCancelElement.click = function (data) { okEvent.bind(this)(false); }; } } if (typeof cancelEvent === 'function') { buttonCancelElement.click = function (data) { cancelEvent.bind(this)(false); }; } return this.dialog('Gnoh', message, [buttonOkElement, buttonCancelElement], { width: 400, class: 'dialog-javascript' }); }, timeOut: function (callback, conditon, timeOut = 300) { let timeOutId = setTimeout(function wait() { let result; if (!conditon) { result = document.getElementById('browser'); } else if (typeof conditon === 'string') { result = document.querySelector(conditon); } else if (typeof conditon === 'function') { result = conditon(); } else { return; } if (result) { callback(result); } else { timeOutId = setTimeout(wait, timeOut); } }, timeOut); function stop() { if (timeOutId) { clearTimeout(timeOutId); } } return { stop }; }, uuid: { generate: function (ids) { let d = Date.now() + performance.now(); let r; const id = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-4xxx-yxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx'.replace(/[xy]/g, function (c) { r = (d + Math.random() * 16) % 16 | 0; d = Math.floor(d / 16); return (c === 'x' ? r : (r & 0x3 | 0x8)).toString(16); }); if (Array.isArray(ids) && ids.includes(id)) { return this.uuid.generate(ids); } return id; } }, }; const nameKey = 'easy-files'; const langs = { showAllFiles: gnoh.i18n.getMessage('Show all files...'), downloaded: gnoh.i18n.getMessage('Downloaded'), chooseAFile: gnoh.i18n.getMessage('Choose a File...'), }; const chunkSize = 1024 * 1024 * 10; // 10MB const maxAllowedSize = 1024 * 1024 * 5; // 5MB gnoh.addStyle([ `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content { flex-direction: row; gap: 18px }`, `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content .selectbox-wrapper { overflow: hidden; margin: -2px; padding: 2px }`, `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content .selectbox-wrapper .selectbox-container { overflow: auto; margin: -2px; padding: 2px }`, `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content .selectbox-wrapper .selectbox-container .selectbox-image:hover { box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px var(--colorHighlightBg) }`, `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content .selectbox-wrapper .selectbox-container .selectbox-image img { width: 120px; height: 120px }`, `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content .selectbox-wrapper .selectbox-container .selectbox-title { width: 120px }`, `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content .selectbox-wrapper .selectbox-container .selectbox-title .filename-container { display: flex; flex-direction: row; overflow: hidden; width: 120px }`, `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content .selectbox-wrapper .selectbox-container .selectbox-title .filename-container .filename-text { white-space: nowrap; text-overflow: ellipsis; overflow: hidden }`, `.${nameKey}.dialog-custom .dialog-content .selectbox-wrapper .selectbox-container .selectbox-title .filename-container .filename-extension { white-space: nowrap }`, ], nameKey); function inject(nameKey) { if (window.easyFiles) { return; } else { window.easyFiles = true; } let fileData = []; let fileInput = null; function handleClick(event) { if (event.target.matches('input[type=file]:not([webkitdirectory])')) { event.preventDefault(); event.stopPropagation(); fileInput = event.target; const attributes = {}; for (attr of fileInput.attributes) { attributes[attr.name] = attr.value; } fileData.length = 0; chrome.runtime.sendMessage({ type: nameKey, action: 'click', attributes }); } } window.addEventListener('click', handleClick); function changeFile(dataTransfer) { fileInput.files = dataTransfer.files; fileInput.dispatchEvent(new Event('input', { bubbles: true })); fileInput.dispatchEvent(new Event('change', { bubbles: true })); } chrome.runtime.onMessage.addListener((info, sender, sendResponse) => { if (info.type === nameKey) { switch (info.action) { case 'file': fileData = [...fileData, ...info.file.fileData]; if (fileData.length === info.file.fileDataLength) { const dataTransfer = new DataTransfer(); dataTransfer.items.add( new File( [new Uint8Array(fileData)], info.file.fileName, { type: info.file.mimeType }, ) ); changeFile(dataTransfer); } break; case 'picker': fileInput.showPicker(); break; default: return false; } } }); } function chunks(arr, n) { const result = []; for (let i = 0; i < arr.length; i += n) { result.push(arr.slice(i, i + n)); } return result; } function readBlob(blob, method = 'readAsArrayBuffer') { const reader = new FileReader(); return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { reader[method](blob) reader.onload = () => { resolve(reader.result) } reader.onerror = (error) => reject(error) }) } async function readClipboard(accept) { const images = []; if (!await gnoh.file.verifyAccept({ fileName: 'image.png', mimeType: 'image/png' }, accept)) { return images; } try { const activeElement = document.activeElement; document.querySelector('input.url.vivaldi-addressfield').focus(); const clipboardItems = await navigator.clipboard.read(); activeElement.focus(); for (const clipboardItem of clipboardItems) { if (clipboardItem.types.includes('image/png')) { const blob = await clipboardItem.getType('image/png'); if (blob.size <= maxAllowedSize) { const uint8Array = new Uint8Array(await readBlob(blob)); images.push({ previewDataUrl: await vivaldi.utilities.storeImage({ data: uint8Array, mimeType: blob.type, }), fileData: chunks(uint8Array, chunkSize).map(a => Array.from(a)), fileDataLength: uint8Array.length, mimeType: 'image/png', category: 'clipboard', }); } } } return images; } catch (error) { console.error(error); return images; } } async function getDownloadedFiles(accept) { const downloadedFiles = await chrome.downloads.search({ exists: true, state: 'complete', orderBy: ['-startTime'] }); const result = {}; for (let downloadedFile of downloadedFiles) { if ( downloadedFile.mime && downloadedFile.mime !== 'application/x-msdownload' && await gnoh.file.verifyAccept({ fileName: downloadedFile.filename, mimeType: downloadedFile.mime }, accept) ) { const fileIcon = await chrome.downloads.getFileIcon(downloadedFile.id); downloadedFile = (await chrome.downloads.search({ id: downloadedFile.id }))[0]; if ( downloadedFile && downloadedFile.exists === true && downloadedFile.state === 'complete' && downloadedFile.fileSize <= maxAllowedSize && !result[downloadedFile.filename] ) { const file = { previewDataUrl: fileIcon, mimeType: downloadedFile.mime, path: downloadedFile.filename, fileName: downloadedFile.filename.replace(/^.*[\\/]/, ''), category: 'downloaded-file', }; switch (file.mimeType) { case 'image/jpeg': case 'image/png': case 'image/svg+xml': case 'image/webp': case 'image/gif': case 'image/bmp': file.previewDataUrl = await vivaldi.utilities.storeImage({ url: file.path, }); break; } result[downloadedFile.filename] = file; } } } return Object.values(result); } async function createSelectbox(sender, file, dialog) { const selectbox = gnoh.createElement('button', { title: file.fileName || '', class: 'selectbox', events: { click: async (event) => { event.preventDefault(); dialog.close(); switch (file.category) { case 'downloaded-file': if (!file.fileData) { const fileData = await vivaldi.utilities.readImage(file.path); file.fileData = chunks(fileData.data, chunkSize); file.fileDataLength = fileData.data.length; } break; case 'clipboard': const d = new Date(); const year = d.getFullYear(); const month = (d.getMonth() + 1).toString().padStart(2, '0'); const date = d.getDate().toString().padStart(2, '0'); const hour = d.getHours().toString().padStart(2, '0'); const minute = d.getMinutes().toString().padStart(2, '0'); const second = d.getSeconds().toString().padStart(2, '0'); const millisecond = d.getMilliseconds().toString().padStart(3, '0'); file.fileName = `image_${year}-${month}-${date}_${hour}${minute}${second}${millisecond}.png`; break; } chooseFile(sender, file); }, }, }); const selectboxImage = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'selectbox-image', }, selectbox); const image = gnoh.createElement('img', null, selectboxImage); switch (file.mimeType) { case 'image/jpeg': case 'image/png': case 'image/svg+xml': case 'image/webp': case 'image/gif': case 'image/bmp': image.style.setProperty('object-fit', 'cover'); break; default: image.style.setProperty('object-fit', 'none'); break; } image.src = file.previewDataUrl; const selectboxTitle = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'selectbox-title', }, selectbox); const filenameText = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'filename-container', }, selectboxTitle); if (file.fileName) { const extension = file.fileName.split('.').pop(); const name = file.fileName.substring(0, file.fileName.length - extension.length - 1); const filenameContainer = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'filename-text', text: name, }, filenameText); const filenameExtension = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'filename-extension', text: '.' + extension, }, filenameText); } return selectbox; } async function showDialogChooseFile(data) { const buttonShowAllFilesElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { label: langs.showAllFiles, click: () => showAllFiles(data.sender), }); const buttonCancelElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.cancel); const dialog = gnoh.dialog( langs.chooseAFile, null, [buttonShowAllFilesElement, buttonCancelElement], { class: nameKey, } ); dialog.dialog.style.maxWidth = 570 + 'px'; if (data.images.length) { const selectboxWrapperClipboard = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'selectbox-wrapper', style: { 'flex': '0 0 auto', }, }); const h3Clipboard = gnoh.createElement('h3', { text: 'Clipboard', }, selectboxWrapperClipboard); const selectboxContainerClipboard = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'selectbox-container', }, selectboxWrapperClipboard); for (const image of data.images) { selectboxContainerClipboard.append(await createSelectbox(data.sender, image, dialog)); } dialog.dialogContent.append(selectboxWrapperClipboard); } if (data.downloadedFiles.length) { const selectboxWrapperDownloaded = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'selectbox-wrapper', }); const h3Downloaded = gnoh.createElement('h3', { text: 'Downloaded', }, selectboxWrapperDownloaded); const selectboxContainerDownloaded = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: 'selectbox-container', }, selectboxWrapperDownloaded); for (const downloadedFile of data.downloadedFiles) { selectboxContainerDownloaded.append(await createSelectbox(data.sender, downloadedFile, dialog)); } dialog.dialogContent.append(selectboxWrapperDownloaded); } } function showAllFiles(sender) { chrome.tabs.sendMessage(sender.tab.id, { type: nameKey, action: 'picker', tabId: sender.tab.id, frameId: sender.frameId, }, { frameId: sender.frameId, }); } async function chooseFile(sender, file) { for (const chunk of file.fileData) { await chrome.tabs.sendMessage(sender.tab.id, { type: nameKey, action: 'file', tabId: sender.tab.id, frameId: sender.frameId, file: { fileData: chunk, fileDataLength: file.fileDataLength, fileName: file.fileName, mimeType: file.mimeType, }, }, { frameId: sender.frameId, }); } } async function requestPermissions(info, sender) { const result = await navigator.permissions.query({ name: 'clipboard-read' }); switch (result.state) { case 'prompt': const tab = await chrome.tabs.create({ url: 'chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/window.html', active: true }); chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener(function onUpdated(tabId, changeInfo) { if (tabId === tab.id && changeInfo.status === 'complete') { chrome.tabs.onUpdated.removeListener(onUpdated); chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: tab.id }, args: [nameKey, info, sender], func: async (nameKey, info, sender) => { try { await navigator.clipboard.read(); await chrome.runtime.sendMessage({ type: nameKey, action: 'click', info, sender, }); } catch (error) { console.error(error); } }, }, () => { chrome.tabs.remove(tab.id); chrome.tabs.update(sender.tab.id, { active: true }); }); } }); return false; case 'granted': return true; default: return false; } } chrome.runtime.onMessage.addListener(async (info, sender, sendResponse) => { if (info.type === nameKey) { switch (info.action) { case 'click': if (info.sender) { sender = info.sender; } if (info.info) { info = info.info; } if (!await requestPermissions(info, sender)) { return; } const images = await readClipboard(info.attributes.accept); const downloadedFiles = await getDownloadedFiles(info.attributes.accept); if (images.length || downloadedFiles.length) { showDialogChooseFile({ info, sender, images, downloadedFiles, }) } else { showAllFiles(sender); } break; } } }); gnoh.timeOut(() => { chrome.tabs.query({ windowId: window.vivaldiWindowId, windowType: 'normal' }, (tabs) => { tabs.forEach((tab) => { chrome.webNavigation.getAllFrames({ tabId: tab.id }, (details) => { details.forEach((detail) => { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: tab.id, frameIds: [detail.frameId] }, func: inject, args: [nameKey], }); }); }); }); }); chrome.webNavigation.onCommitted.addListener((details) => { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: details.tabId, frameIds: [details.frameId] }, func: inject, args: [nameKey], }); }); }, () => { return window.vivaldiWindowId != null; }); })();

Changelog

24/01/2024