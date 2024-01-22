Version 6.6 versus version 6.5
-
It installed itself with Vivaldi 6.6.3238.3 - with a black icon (instead of a red icon) in the Start menu. What is it? Only version 6.5 is available for download on the Internet. Version 6.6 is nowhere to be downloaded. Can you explain it to me??
-
@Majena 6.5 is the stable red/version you find in downloads section.
The 6.6 is the snapshot/black development version you find only in blog posts.
In most case you should use the one with the red icon
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Majena Read first What is a Snapshot? and Standalone version of Vivaldi.
You should not downgrade a 6.6 to 6.5, that can cause issues.