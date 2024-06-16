Autosaved Sessions sometimes gives error "No tabs were opened. You may have excluded all tabs in the session."

This only seems to occur when an autosaved session has saved a private window together with regular windows, and even then, not always.

I usually have one regular window and one private window open. Sometimes Autosaved Sessions will save the session as "X tabs in 1 window" (meaning only the regular window was saved) and sometimes as "X tabs in 2 windows" (meaning both regular and private windows were saved). I've never figured out for sure what causes the difference, although my guess is that it depends on whether the regular or private window is the latest active window when the session is autosaved.

Sometimes when "X tabs in 2 windows" is autosaved and I try to open it, I receive the error message "No tabs were opened. You may have excluded all tabs in the session." When this occurs, if I click "Edit/View Contents" in the context menu, I am not brought to the Edit view (and vice versa, i.e. the two errors always occur together).

This doesn't always occur, though; sometimes autosaved "X tabs in 2 windows" works fine.

Anyone else encountering this problem so that I can file a bug report and say that I'm not the only person encountering it?