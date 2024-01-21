filter_intensify.css file
does anyone know how to access the filter_intensify.css file on mac? i heard it's somewhere in applications but i can't find it
Hi,
The path should appear on the Vivaldi About
Those folders are Hidden so you will need to Show Hidden Files to see it.
@Zalex108 sorry what's the exact file path?
Not on Mac,
Use the Vivaldi About at help.
@Zalex108
this?
Yes,
There
Executable Path (at least should be there)
@Zalex108 /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
this comes up but the filter_intesify.css file isn't there
Inside User Filters folder
Upload a screenshot to see
@Zalex108
nothing
Are you showing Hidden Files
@Zalex108 how do i do that? cmd + shift + . right?
if so then yes
Not sure,
Check at DDG or G, depending on the macOS version may be different.
@Zalex108 well i've checked and it's still not appearing
Enter at Resources
@Wolfy24 It should be under
Resources/vivaldi/user_files, if it is anything like on Windows.
And here are the contents of
Filter_Intensify.css:
html { filter: saturate(150%) contrast(115%) !important; }
all i get
OakdaleFTL
I found this some time ago when trying to use @kutay's "Remove Traffic Light" mod...
/Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/Frameworks/Vivaldi Framework.framework/Versions/6.5.3206.55/Resources/vivaldi/user_files
This folder contains the css files for the page actions. (Your version number may differ! I generally stay one behind for a few days, waiting for the Intel-only dmg to show up on the Old Versions page.)