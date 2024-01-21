Black Bar
-
Michael100
Does anyone know what that black bar that is shown in the screenshot is? It is on many websites and moves down the screen as I scroll down the website. It blocks content. It doesn't do that on either Edge or Chrome on the same sites. Is there some way to lock it to the top of the web page? This is shown on Facebook.
-
-
@Michael100 Hi, no clue.
It is on many websites
What websites? Link please.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Michael100
Disabled AdBlock Plus. No change. The following are just two sites where this happens. I could search for more if you want. I could also provide a video if necessary.
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/us/trump-pleads-to-stay-on-ballot-and-possible-cause-of-long-covid-discovered-morning-rundown/ar-BB1gWzrc?cvid=0c026473dd6044418e2a526e56c4200b
https://www.facebook.com/amazingmap1
In the past I am sure that I have tried turning off all extensions but it didn't help. I'll try that again now.
-
@Michael100 The clue is probably one of these:
The steps didn't say to disable one extension, it says to disable all of them
And to be sure, clear cache+cookies, close all tabs, restart the browser.
And do the other steps.
-
This appears to be the culprit -
-
@Michael100 you don't need even that, just uncheck tab zoom in settings
-
Thanks Hadden89. For some reason both those boxes were checked. Being a really old geezer I want some websites to be zoomed in more than others otherwise it is too hard for me to read. I'll play around with it until I understand it completely.
-
@Michael100 Just uncheck the second one and the browser will store the zoom level you give to any site.
-
Great! Just what I wanted. Much appreciated.