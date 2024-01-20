So, I've been using Vivaldi (6.5.3206.55 Stable) on Win 11 23H2 for a few weeks now, and I really like it. It does everything I need it to do and more.

During that time, I felt like tabs somehow went missing. For example, I will usually browse YouTube and open tabs in the background that I'd like to watch at a later point in time.

Today, I really focused on it and lo and behold, Vivaldi will close several of those tabs automatically. When I look in my tab history, they will appear under closed tabs and I can get them back. They will stay there initially, but maybe an hour later, they go poof once more. This evening, I had to revive them four times. Closing and reopening Vivaldi in between made no difference.

Unfortunately, I have no idea what to make of it. Would be great if somebody could chime in and help me out.