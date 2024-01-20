Vivaldi keeps closing tabs on its own
So, I've been using Vivaldi (6.5.3206.55 Stable) on Win 11 23H2 for a few weeks now, and I really like it. It does everything I need it to do and more.
During that time, I felt like tabs somehow went missing. For example, I will usually browse YouTube and open tabs in the background that I'd like to watch at a later point in time.
Today, I really focused on it and lo and behold, Vivaldi will close several of those tabs automatically. When I look in my tab history, they will appear under closed tabs and I can get them back. They will stay there initially, but maybe an hour later, they go poof once more. This evening, I had to revive them four times. Closing and reopening Vivaldi in between made no difference.
Unfortunately, I have no idea what to make of it. Would be great if somebody could chime in and help me out.
@Ragnir75
Hi, how many tabs do you have open usually?
I bet an extension does this.
I have a workspace with 12 tabs and they stay forever.
Chrome extensions can really do strange things in Vivaldi, try to disable all and restart Vivaldi.
Better is to edit your desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions.
Hi @mib2berlin, thanks for chiming in!
Currently, I am using 24 tabs in my work workspace and 12 in my private workspace. You may be on to something with the extensions, though, since the problem seems to occur specifically on YouTube tabs.
Granted, I do use a few YouTube extensions I can't really do without (SponsorBlock, Channel Blocker etc.) and those have been working fine for years with any other browser. Really puzzling.
@Ragnir75
Yes, Vivaldi use a second layer for the user interface, other Chromium browser just change colors and add different icons.
YT enhancer is known to cause issues in Vivaldi, for example.
Maybe you can erode which one is doing this and then decide.
Vivaldi features:YT extension.
Cheers, mib
Thank you, @mib2berlin.
That additional layer makes sense. For now, I turned off tab stacking and haven't had any disappearances since.
I guess I will keep an eye on it to figure out if it prevents clashes with my extensions. Tab stacking is à nice feature, but it doesn't outweigh the benefit of the extensions I'm accustomed to. And yes, YouTube Enhancer is among them as well.
EDIT: Just happened with the tab stacking turned off, so that didn't fix it. Funnily enough, it's always the three same tabs clocking out at the same time.
After turning off one extension after another, it appears that everything is ok since I shut down Otto Tabs.
So, in case somebody else encounters this problem, this extension might just be the culprit.
@Ragnir75
Thank you for the update, I put this one to my list of extensions with "Issues".
Cheers, mib
The affected can post it here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/8129/09-december-23-list-of-incompatible-extensions-guide