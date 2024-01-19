Opinion on Vivaldi browser
Whats up anyone,
I desired to get some mind on Vivaldi. I attempt to use FOSS whenever and anywhere i'm able to, even on my android phone. I constantly look for a FOSS opportunity to an app before putting in it. I was searching at vivaldi in a VM and that i kinda appreciated its capabilities. Did some research on it and i discovered a weblog on their website explaining whether or not or not it's miles FOSS and why they didn't pass complete FOSS. Technically (in keeping with the weblog, if I understood efficiently) the complete browser is open source besides five% of it, which is the UI part of it. That aside, is it taken into consideration a safe and trustworthy browser? Ought to it's taken into consideration ninety five% FOSS (if that even means anything)? Any of you the usage of it? Have used it in the beyond? I want to FOSS network opinion on it.
Thank you in advance for any replies.
@fiskamelo said in Opinion on Vivaldi browser:
why they didn't pass complete FOSS.
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66089/why-isn-t-vivaldi-browser-open-source
@fiskamelo, I also prefer FOSS in the apps I use and this is why I understand your doubts. Vivaldi is certainly not 100% FOSS in the traditional sense, but these 5% of the UI are 100% auditable and even modifiable by the user. Therefore, it is not a closed source browser like Chrome, EDGE or Opera, it only has its unique UI protected, because those mentioned would immediately use it if the code were released. This would not only mean that they would completely dominate the network, but also the end of Vivaldi and most of the other Chromiums.
OpenSource is important, because it allows the development of new products and apps to be shared, but in the case of a product in a market already saturated with more than 100 existing browsers and another 70 more that were discontinued and abandoned, whether it is FOSS or not is irrelevant and other values matter much more, such as business ethics regarding the user and their transparency of their policy.
I add that there are already too many FOSS developed and controlled by these large corporations, Google Code, Microsoft's GitHub and others, even Govs, many products with APIs from Google, MS, Facebook, Amazon, etc., included, that control and track the user (even in FF), reducing trust regarding security and privacy in them.
At least for me and what I focus on is the TOS and PP of the product, which is a legal contract, if it has an active support community, comes from a trusted company or dev and passes the tests with Webbkoll, Blacklight and some others I do with anything before using.
Whether it's 100% FOSS or not is probably a bit immaterial for most end users like me (as in non-technical oriented). In my case, I want a browser that is safe, looks good, is fast, and allows me to play music and video apps (eg Spotify, YouTube) without too many problems. If it's got a built in mail client and a decent selection of search engines so much the better. Vivaldi ticks all my boxes and i my daily driver. Not bothered all the productivity features, excellent though they are as I'm a retiree and apart from Calendar (that work fine too) I simply don't need them.
@TravellinBob, same in my case, agree with your comment, adding that i also don't want a browser which tells to half the internet what I'm doing with it. Vivaldi also fit this point.
I maintain it according to an old slogan from an advertisement
"Search, compare, and if you find something better, use it".
Until now I don't have found something better than Vivaldi in 8 years.
Yep. That, and "If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it". I may change the look-and-feel a bit with Themes and Background changes, and add the odd shortcut on the Bookmarks bar, but beyond that - out of the box every time.