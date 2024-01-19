@fiskamelo, I also prefer FOSS in the apps I use and this is why I understand your doubts. Vivaldi is certainly not 100% FOSS in the traditional sense, but these 5% of the UI are 100% auditable and even modifiable by the user. Therefore, it is not a closed source browser like Chrome, EDGE or Opera, it only has its unique UI protected, because those mentioned would immediately use it if the code were released. This would not only mean that they would completely dominate the network, but also the end of Vivaldi and most of the other Chromiums.

OpenSource is important, because it allows the development of new products and apps to be shared, but in the case of a product in a market already saturated with more than 100 existing browsers and another 70 more that were discontinued and abandoned, whether it is FOSS or not is irrelevant and other values ​​matter much more, such as business ethics regarding the user and their transparency of their policy.

I add that there are already too many FOSS developed and controlled by these large corporations, Google Code, Microsoft's GitHub and others, even Govs, many products with APIs from Google, MS, Facebook, Amazon, etc., included, that control and track the user (even in FF), reducing trust regarding security and privacy in them.

At least for me and what I focus on is the TOS and PP of the product, which is a legal contract, if it has an active support community, comes from a trusted company or dev and passes the tests with Webbkoll, Blacklight and some others I do with anything before using.

