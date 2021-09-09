Vivaldi, rocks, still would love to have non obfuscated code to made modding easier and even let us help vivaldi by proposing code directly instead of just asking for something to be improved/implemented, yet if being fully open source puts vivaldi at risk i'd rather stay like this.

As a somewhat unrelated question, feel free to move, edit or remove this post if is not the place to ask:

Someone brought this to my attention recently:

Here we can read:

When you install Vivaldi browser (“Vivaldi”), each installation profile is assigned a unique user ID that is stored on your computer. Vivaldi will send a message using HTTPS directly to our servers located in Iceland every 24 hours containing this ID, version...

Yet i remember reading that the unique id was not used anymore, so what is it? it's still being sent? it's local only? it's not there anymore and the privacy policy needs an update? the new system is still not in place?

Don't get me wrong, i used vivaldi when the ID was there and will keep using it, the collected information is close to nothing and not a problem for me, but when asked recently about this it surprised me that the ID is still mentioned when iirc it was supposedly removed on ~2.7?