Countless crash entries in Windows Eventlog
Hello,
i have thousands of errors in my Eventlog, saying Vivaldi crashes several times per second.
What is going on here? The Browser acts pretty normal from what i see.
New installation with completely new profile didn't help.
To be honest, i don't know when this started.
@Revan Which filter do you use in Windows Ereignisanzeige? I never saw such with Windows-Protokolle → Anwendung.
You can double click on the event in the overview and summary view
DoctorG Ambassador
@Revan Ah, ok, this section of Ereignisanzeige.
I never had such severe Error 0xc0000005 on my Windows 11 23H2.
You say, the browser works?
What happens if you run Vivaldi in Windows Command Line (cmd.exe):
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TEST"
and do not make any settings and do not add extensions.
Do such error continue to fill the Ereignisanzeige?
@Revan Can you please open your Vivaldi profile folder (see Hilfe → Über) and check for Crashdumps in folder
C:\Users\.....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reportsfrom time of crash in Ereignisanzeige.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes. Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
The reports folder is empty
@Revan Oh, ok. So it is not easy to analyse what happens.
Yes, still the same
Perhaps it is a rarely broken installation.
Try a uninstall, do not let Uninstaller delete your browser data, download Vivaldi installer from vivaldi.com and install again.
I made a complete new install, error persists
mib2berlin
@Revan
Hi, wich Windows version is this?
Cheers, mib
Windows 11 23H2
@Revan Not a N or KN version?
No, just Plain Windows 11 Pro, German Language, Domain Account, no local Admin
@Revan Any antivirus/internet security/VPN solution in use?
Yes, Sophos InterceptX Endpoint Security. And no, there is no possibility to deactivate it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Revan said in Countless crash entries in Windows Eventlog:
Sophos InterceptX Endpoint Security.
I guess that is a question for your Sophos Support now what you can do to get rid of such error logs.
And no, there is no possibility to deactivate it.
Sad.
But as you say, Vivaldi browser works, then Vivaldi devs could not do much. But i try to ask internally.
I found this reported issue with Surfrights Hitman pro.