I have just started using Vivaldi and slowly getting used to using it especially after tweaking some of its settings (btw, I love the level of customisation that is offered).

One of the issues I am facing is that the webpages zoom in when I am using cmd + scroll on the interface areas.

I have already unticked the "Use ⌘+Scroll to Zoom Page" option and this has improved things. I have a mouse which scroller tends to keep scrolling for a few seconds after I give it a good spin. Very often I had the issue of pages zooming in as I was pressing Cmd to run some other shortcuts, but my scroller was still spinning. Very annoying!

Anyway, now the issue seems to be still happening if the Cmd key is pressed and the scroller is spinning when the mouse cursor is over the interface (tabs or sidebar).

So it looks like the "Use ⌘+Scroll to Zoom Page" is working correctly as this behaviour is deactivated IF the mouse cursor is over a web page BUT not if the mouse is outside of a web page.

Is this a bug or is there a separate setting for this behaviour somewhere else?

If it's a bug, while we wait for it to be fixed, is there a way to disable zoom all together? I don't need it and this behaviour makes it impossible for me to use this browser