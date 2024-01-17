Light splash screen when using dark mode
Is anybody else having this problem on Arch Kde Plasma?
I uploaded a gif so you can see the problem.
I'm also getting the problem where Vivaldi is not detecting system theme, maybe related?
A temprary solution seem to be: --force-dark-mode
sedative29rus
@Slownicofish Is your browser the latest version? This problem has occurred before, but now the splash screen is dark if a dark browser theme is set in the settings.
Also, the browser detects the GTK theme settings in the system, make sure they are correct. And take a look here: chrome://settings/appearance
@sedative29rus The browser is updated. Hmm, so i activated the GTK setting and all websites now detect that the browser is in dark mode but the browser theme itself will not change according to the system dark mode:
@Slownicofish You need to install
xdg-desktop-portal-kde.
@npro It's installed
The websites can spot dark mode but vivaldi UI can't as of now
DoctorG Ambassador
@Slownicofish said in Light splash screen when using dark mode:
websites can spot dark mode but vivaldi UI can't as of now
A known, missing feature.
@Slownicofish said in Light splash screen when using dark mode:
It's installed
you mean you had it installed or you installed it now? If the latter then logout and login again.
@DoctorG said in Light splash screen when using dark mode:
A known, missing feature.
Worksfinehere️ (even with Vivaldi light theme).
@npro Sorry for not clarifying. It was installed from the beginning
Slownicofish
@DoctorG said in Light splash screen when using dark mode:
@Slownicofish said in Light splash screen when using dark mode:
websites can spot dark mode but vivaldi UI can't as of now
A known, missing feature.
@DoctorG Thanks for the information. Is there a bug filed on it?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Slownicofish Yes, bug in internal tracker is:
VB-62237 "Use Operating System Theme in Settings -> Themes doesn't follow the GTK system theme on Linux" - confirmed.
@Slownicofish then something could be wrong with your dbus. Is the unit service active?
systemctl --user status xdg-desktop-portal.
@npro
It seems to be running with some errors
@Slownicofish yeah this should be clean of errors, I suppose you have tried restarting it. You may check if you have
xdg-desktop-portal-gtkalso installed and remove it (maybe it interferes). I 'm not that familiar with the flatpak-portals tech as I don't care about/use containerized "solutions", you may check its documentation.
christeraf
