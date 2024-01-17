how to vivaldi user fonts easier to read?
hello,
i am running windows 7, 64x
how do i make the user interface fonts larger, sans serif and in BOLD?
by interface i mean the various tool bars, tab bar, bookmark bar
so far i tried :
made a folder "vivaldi css files" and located in the same folder as vivaldi.exe,
i then created a css file and saved within the "vivaldi css file" folder.
the following css file is not working
the css file: "vivaldi fonts.css"
/Large Fonts in Status Field/
.StatusInfo .StatusInfo-Content
{font-family: Lato !important;
font-weight: bold !important;
font-size: 16px !important;}
.bookmark-bar
{font-size: 18px!important;
color: #828282 !important;
font-weight: bold !important;
font-family: Lato;
margin-left: 8px !important;}
/*SERIES LATER FOLDER */
.bookmark-bar button.folder[data-id="32036"]
{font-size: 18px!important;
font-weight: bold !important;
color: #6399eb !important;}
.bookmark-bar button.folder[data-id="32036"] svg path
{fill: #828282 !important;
stroke: #FACA4C !important;
width:16px !important;
font-weight: bold !important;
height: 16px !important;}
barbudo2005
Use this code:
/* UI FONT */ #browser.win:lang(en), #browser.win + div:lang(en), #browser.win + div + div:lang(en), #browser.win button:lang(en), #browser.win input:lang(en), #browser.win select:lang(en), #browser.win textarea:lang(en) {font-family: Lato !important;}
as seen in the screenshot, the fonts on the tabs and the bookmark bar, address bar are still not in bold....please advise
barbudo2005
Use this code:
/* UI FONT */ * {font-family: Lato !important; font-size: 14px !important; font-weight: bold !important;}
Change the font-family and size.
excellent! my 60+ yo eyes thank you
Where is this css file located on Linux?
@yankee24 Is not located. You have to create the file.
Thank you. I had found that but didn't realize it wasn't an absolute path. I think I can get it now. I made a folder and will proceed from there.
@yankee24 ensure even the folder you choose has not spaces in it otherwise will fail