I migrated from Win 7 to Win 11 recently and missed the feature in up-to-date version of Vivaldi (6.5.3206.53) - managing individual cookies via Site Info panel.

Previously I could select Site Info -> Cookies and data -> selecting domain -> delete only specific cookie.

Now looks like Vivaldi allow me only delete all cookies for domain.

Am I missing something? Was this feature removed?

I can manage individual cookies via DevTool but option via Site Info panel was the fastest way.