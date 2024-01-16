Managing individual cookies?
I migrated from Win 7 to Win 11 recently and missed the feature in up-to-date version of Vivaldi (6.5.3206.53) - managing individual cookies via Site Info panel.
Previously I could select Site Info -> Cookies and data -> selecting domain -> delete only specific cookie.
Now looks like Vivaldi allow me only delete all cookies for domain.
Am I missing something? Was this feature removed?
I can manage individual cookies via DevTool but option via Site Info panel was the fastest way.
DoctorG Ambassador
@MrDB said in Managing individual cookies?:
Am I missing something? Was this feature removed?
Removed from Chromium core and that's why Vivaldi lost it.
You can delete a cookie in Settings → privacy → Saved Cookies, doubleclick listed domain, saved cookies are shown, select the one you want to delete, hit del key.
The only way to edit a cookie: open Developer Tools (F12), select Application tab, select in left pane Storage → Cookies → the domain, select in right pane the cookie you want to edit, doubleclick Value field to enter new value.
doesn't
chrome://settings/cookieswork any longer?
@derDay That is for global cookies.
The old internal page chrome://settings/content/all to get website specific cookies is broken in Vvialdi.
I think, as in 6.6 Snapshot Cookies and Website Permissions can be accessed in Vivaldi Settings → Privacy the internal chrome page will not be fixed.
@DoctorG
ok, but I can add, edit and delete specific domains there. for deleting cookies I can switch to the (official) cookie settings at settings - privacy (since 6.6?)
@derDay That was always the trouble with internal and Vivaldi settings. In my opinion it feels getting worse while access is not easy as before.
A "Advanced" page in Vivaldi Settings would be more useful, but i have no idea when such will come.
@DoctorG
yeah, it's not as practical as before, but it's doable
@derDay Yes, dev team needs to change code to get better UI parts.
@DoctorG said in Managing individual cookies?:
Removed from Chromium core and that's why Vivaldi lost it.
Thanks for clarification. Didn't expect this was also a part of Chromium core.
Just installed one of 3rd party extensions for cookie management. Looks like for now it's the easiest way to edit cookies for current page. Not fan of unnecessary extensions but don't want to dig in DevTools each time for this.
@MrDB Something in interaction between Vivaldi and Chromium core broke and Chromium reduced access to cookies from website settings popup in address field. Both not nice.