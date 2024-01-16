Picture in Picture on Google Meet doesn't work
-
matlehmann
Should this issue be resolved already?
I am on 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) (x86_64) and when I use the "picture-in-picure" feature of Google Meet, the pop-up window is all black. I can return to the original full view and everything continues to work (the meeting is not crashed) but the picture-in-picture view is not working.
Edit: I just realized this thread is in the "windows" category but I am on MacOS.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@matlehmann The Mac issue is known:
VB-99252 [mac] Picture in Picture on Google Meet doesn't work. - Confirmed.
I updated internal tracker.
-
matlehmann
Oh sorry, I just read your e-mail and reported a new issue: VB-103269