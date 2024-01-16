[Bug] Navigation's "History Back" Button Missing
-
Recently, the History Back button of navigation is missing. Not greyed out, but completely gone. I am still able to go back to the previous page using other means like shortcuts, right click menu and even mouse button 5.
Here is an image of the bug in question:
Any help would be appreciated
-
Right-click on the address bar (e.g. beside the "forward" button) and select edit.
Then you can just add the "back" button or reset the whole toolbar.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
-
This post is deleted!
-
@TbGbe Thanks! I would have never guessed that was possible. I must have missed that option when I looked up how to use Vivaldi when I first started
Much obliged!