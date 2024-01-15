"Closed tabs" tab bar dropdown displays offscreen with a full side tab bar [Wayland/sway]
I have a lot of tabs and use a left-side tab bar instead of the default top bar. This means the new tab, synced tabs, and closed tabs buttons are all usually in the bottom left corner of my screen. If I click "closed tabs", it appears as if nothing happens, but in fact the dropdown has opened or at least tried to -- it's just offscreen and therefore invisible. Tiling another window below the browser gives it enough space to display the dropdown, but obviously that's not a great workaround. Is there any way to make it a drop-up?
mib2berlin
@dmfay
Hi, may I don't understand but synced and closed tabs are in the Windows Panel not in the Tab Bar.
Do you manage your tabs in the panel or in the tab bar?
You can manage your closed tabs also from the trash bin icon:
Yes, I'm talking about the dropdown opened by clicking the garbage can/trash bin icon:
That screenshot is the bottom left corner of my screen, so when I click the icon there's no room for the dropdown to "drop down". I can't see or click any tab I might want to reopen.
mib2berlin
@dmfay
Hm, it drop up for me:
Maybe an extension cause this or do you use any custom CSS mods?
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
I do customize the CSS, but that isn't it: the same behavior occurs without the customizations and with all extensions disabled. I'm using a tiling window manager (sway) and the Wayland environment rather than XWindows as referenced in the title, which may be to blame here. I know the information individual applications and windows receive about the desktop layout and their position is more restricted with Wayland.
mib2berlin
@dmfay
I can run Wayland with KDE and then start a Sway session with the same result but I guess this is different to a native Sway environment.
I am sorry but I cant spend more time on this, to exotic.
no worries, thanks for trying it out!