IIRC, you used to be able to export and import Vivaldi Sessions manually. You could just copy the [SESSION].bin from one Sessions directory to another. However, that seems to have changed since the release of Vivaldi 6.0 (maybe earlier?).

Now I think I understand the rationale behind the change. But it does make moving Sessions from one Sessions directory to another much more difficult. If the "Exporting & Importing Sessions" isn't going to be a thing that the Session Manager can do for a while, I need another solution for doing this.

Why, you might ask? Well, before Workspaces came along, I used Profiles as a means of breaking out (effectively) workspaces. I'd like to try consolidating some of my Profiles into Workspaces and I'd rather not go through the hassle of trying to "Bookmark All Tabs", then export the Bookmarks, edit the extraneous Bookmarks, importing that into a new "Workspaces Profile". Not with the number of Sessions & Tabs I have. I don't quite recall how long I've been using Vivaldi, but I'd guess I have at least 100-300 Sessions with several thousand Tabs, across all the Profiles I use.

I understand the basic structure of JSON, but I've never really used it. I've hacked a few simple files to change settings and the like. However, without understanding what most of the name & value pair mean (some are pretty self explanatory), and their individual significance (e.g. "groupnames" meaning/significance, "guid" significance, "quarantinecount meaning/significance") , I don't feel comfortable editing the "sessions.json". Might there be any documentation on this topic? If not, has anyone else successfully manually exported/imported Sessions by editing the "sessions.json" file, and would be willing to provide some pointers?