Unsolved Exporting & Importing Sessions
-
ShadesOfGrey
IIRC, you used to be able to export and import Vivaldi Sessions manually. You could just copy the [SESSION].bin from one Sessions directory to another. However, that seems to have changed since the release of Vivaldi 6.0 (maybe earlier?).
Now I think I understand the rationale behind the change. But it does make moving Sessions from one Sessions directory to another much more difficult. If the "Exporting & Importing Sessions" isn't going to be a thing that the Session Manager can do for a while, I need another solution for doing this.
Why, you might ask? Well, before Workspaces came along, I used Profiles as a means of breaking out (effectively) workspaces. I'd like to try consolidating some of my Profiles into Workspaces and I'd rather not go through the hassle of trying to "Bookmark All Tabs", then export the Bookmarks, edit the extraneous Bookmarks, importing that into a new "Workspaces Profile". Not with the number of Sessions & Tabs I have. I don't quite recall how long I've been using Vivaldi, but I'd guess I have at least 100-300 Sessions with several thousand Tabs, across all the Profiles I use.
I understand the basic structure of JSON, but I've never really used it. I've hacked a few simple files to change settings and the like. However, without understanding what most of the name & value pair mean (some are pretty self explanatory), and their individual significance (e.g. "groupnames" meaning/significance, "guid" significance, "quarantinecount meaning/significance") , I don't feel comfortable editing the "sessions.json". Might there be any documentation on this topic? If not, has anyone else successfully manually exported/imported Sessions by editing the "sessions.json" file, and would be willing to provide some pointers?
-
Bathroom_Humor
Yeah this was a really neat feature of Vivaldi, a way to manually copy a session to another instance of the browser without trying to sync everything is useful. I hope that capability is restored
-
ShadesOfGrey
What concerns me about using Sync is whether I can actually consolidate several Profiles without Sync overwriting a previous set of data. If I login with Profile 1 and in the new instance, does that mean that when I try to Sync Profile 2 the data from Profile 1 is replaced? Even if that is not the case, I then have to go about deleting all the extraneous data instead of explicitly exporting and importing what I want.
Mind you I haven't tried synching Sessions yet, I'm not entirely sure it is actually supported. Going to "vivaldi://sync-internals" seems to imply that Sync now supports Sessions. But even so, can I actually accomplish the consolidation I am attempting using Sync?
-
mib2berlin
@ShadesOfGrey
Hi, sessions are not synced only tabs, so you can see all open tabs on other devices.
Sync is additive, a new clean device get only data from Profile 1.
If Profile 1 have 100 bookmarks and Profile 2 50 you will get 150 on both after sync.
Cheers, mib
-
ShadesOfGrey
Well, that makes my goal impossible. Unless I can figure out how to do this manually. Unfortunately, if it is possible and I'm capable enough to do succeed, it will take me some time to get results. I'll leave this question unresolved until such time I succeed or give up.
-
Hi,
The only way I would think off is to use OneTab to export the Tabs.
Open the Session in a new Window
Run OneTab / Rename as the Session
Export
Import to Target Profile
Test OneTab before on a Clean Profile to know how it works.
BackUp your current Profile before proceed.
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps