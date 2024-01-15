I was just wondering, why it's not clearly recommended upon install that the portable version is probably a better choice for most people? I performed a PC reset on my Windows machine yesterday because of some serious problems and turns out that if Vivaldi is installed in the C:\ folder, all of your settings and configuration gets saved.

But if it was installed in the C:\Program Files (x86) folder, all will be lost. I wish I knew about this sooner. Also, upon PC Reset, Windows allows you to keep all files in the Downloads and Documents folder, so any app that is installed there will work as if nothing has happened. Of course you can also simply use Vivaldi Sync, but until it can't be protected with 2FA, I personally wouldn't use it.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/