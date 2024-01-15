Vivaldi Portable vs Full Install
I was just wondering, why it's not clearly recommended upon install that the portable version is probably a better choice for most people? I performed a PC reset on my Windows machine yesterday because of some serious problems and turns out that if Vivaldi is installed in the C:\ folder, all of your settings and configuration gets saved.
But if it was installed in the C:\Program Files (x86) folder, all will be lost. I wish I knew about this sooner. Also, upon PC Reset, Windows allows you to keep all files in the Downloads and Documents folder, so any app that is installed there will work as if nothing has happened. Of course you can also simply use Vivaldi Sync, but until it can't be protected with 2FA, I personally wouldn't use it.
clarification because it's hasn't been said ad nauseam enough: Vivaldi isn't portable. It can be standalone but not portable.
"Better choice" depends on one's view of who "most people" are and what their browser usage objectives and concerns might be. Many users employ multiple user accounts and seek access compartmentalization of their browsers.
Yes, but isn't it almost the same as portable? With that I mean, everything that you need to make Vivaldi function with all of its settings and extensions is in the same folder. But I think you mean that you can't load it on some other machine.
OK I see what you mean. But I was simply focused on what happens when you for example need to reset your PC. It makes way more sense to use the standalone/portable version of Vivaldi, since you won't have to reconfigure it all again. It could have saved me a lot of time. I don't see any advantage of installing it in Program Folders since a PC reset will remove all apps. The way that Windows is designed is a bit weird, all apps should be portable, instead of scattering essential files all over the disk.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland That is not a Windows problem; Chromium core has its own idea of secured data.
The problem is that browser data which needs privacy is encrypted and crypt key depends on Windows user account and Windows main version where it was created. That is why you will never get a portable Vivaldi which you can plugin on your diferent Windows PCs.
OK, I see what you mean. But as long as you use the Vivaldi folder on the same machine (what I call portable) there is no problem. Only if you want to use it on another machine or from USB stick/external drive, it becomes a problem I guess.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Correct.
Hi,
You can: [Windows Only]
Create or use an existing Data Partition
Create a User folder and point your Default User files folders location to there
- Documents
- FIles
- Videos
- Music
- Desktop
Go to https://portableapps.com
Install the Launcher and then all Apps you may want / need
D:/PortableApps
Put Vivaldi there too
Associate all the files with the PortableApps you've chosen
- Sumatra
- LibreOffice
- Image viewer
- VLC Player
and so on
Then Export their Registry Keys
--
Create a Time Machine folder recreating the
- %AppData%
- %ProgramFiles%
- %ProgramFiles x86%
- %ProgramData%
BackUp there the needed files like other programs set ups
(Not all folder, you'll see in time)
--
If you need Reinstall/Reset the System, to restore your set up will be easier.
There's more to bckp but this is the most sized and thought to recreate.
I'm not going to pretend that I understood everything what you wrote. But are you trying to say that it should be possible to make a portable version of Vivaldi via some workaround? Now that I think about it, how come there are already quite a few portable browsers, including Chrome, Firefox and Opera?
Nope,
But on every Reinstall / Reset, everything is lost.
W11 will implement the option to maintain the Soft and Data in next updates, but currently, not just Vivaldi got lost but all your App Settings and other things.
The above way mitigates that depending on the computer use.
But,
That way you keep Vivaldi each time, you will need to set up very few things using this configuration.
Aside,
You still need to BackUp your Profile folder, to be outside system partition does not mean it's SAFE, it can be corrupted also or the disk would fail too.
I still don't really understand it, but you didn't answer my other question, how come there are portable versions of Chrome, Opera and Firefox?
-
The changed Security options for Passwords file and some other.
What do you mean? Are you talking about Chrome and Opera that behave differently from Vivaldi, that allows them to become portable? Sorry, it's all a bit confusing to me.
-
They can do that.
Vivaldi opted to not do it.
You can test Installing all them on a computer
Then move the Profile to another (not cloned) and see what changes.
OK, so you're saying that from a technical point of view, it should be possible to make Vivaldi truly portable, but it's Vivaldi who should make certain changes, if I understood correctly.
-
Right