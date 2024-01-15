I have search from address bar off entirely and yeah it just cuts the end off any address I type too quickly (and goes to the generic address failure page). It doesn't seem to make sense that it would relate to drop-down ordering and in any case the only difference between my current settings and the defaults are that I had Best Result disabled (which the other thread advises is a potential issue if enabled anyway)

edit: if I duplicate the Preferences file to a new user on my same PC, that user doesn't have this issue, so perhaps it's related to some other settings file