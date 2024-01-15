Too fast typing adressbar?
Hi,
from several weeks I have problem with latest version of browser. When I'm typing address into bar and hit enter (immediately), it see only part of address. For example if I will write "google.com", browser will get only "goog" and make it searching this word in default search engine. In other cases I have to wait several seconds before I will hit enter.
How I can fix this?
perhaps you can solve your problem like in this other thread, probably with the same problem:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94224/address-bar-searching-instead-of-opening-the-url
barbudo2005
@fenrirrr3 Said:
How I can fix this?
Don't try to guess the URL of a webpage you use all the time. Bookmark it.
@derDay said in Too fast typing adressbar?:
perhaps you can solve your problem like in this other thread, probably with the same problem:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94224/address-bar-searching-instead-of-opening-the-url
Yeah, several hours later I found this thread, but... this solution worked 1-2 hours, after this time problem is back, even with applying right options.
I have search from address bar off entirely and yeah it just cuts the end off any address I type too quickly (and goes to the generic address failure page). It doesn't seem to make sense that it would relate to drop-down ordering and in any case the only difference between my current settings and the defaults are that I had Best Result disabled (which the other thread advises is a potential issue if enabled anyway)
edit: if I duplicate the Preferences file to a new user on my same PC, that user doesn't have this issue, so perhaps it's related to some other settings file
Same here. As I type, the cursor is hanging and backspacing (with Address bar drop-down preferences totally disabled). So frustrating. I also tried resetting the Address Bar Drop-down to the Default settings. Could this be from simply copying over an older User Data folder as new features are introduced? Anyone else experience this and find a solution? Thanks.
@mib2berlin said in Too fast typing adressbar?:
VB-103404
When typing into the address bar and hitting enter quickly, some characters are dropped
Is fixed in an internal build for Vivaldi 6.6, I hope you will get it in the next stable.
Cheers, mib
I don't know if I have the same issue as described here. When I type, not just the address bar, but in a text box in forums, chats, etc, the blinking cursor hangs and/or backspaces and erases the last letter I type. But then it's immediately redrawn and catches up to what I'm typing. Very strange. Noticed this for a few months now. Not sure if that bug includes this type of behavior. I've updated Vivaldi a few times and it was never resolved. Currently at 6.4.3160.47. Thanks.
@seeley
Hi, I cant even type fast enough to get the mentioned bug so I guess it is a different issue.
Why do you use an old Vivaldi version?
I remember such reports with text fields but if Vivaldi lags during other actions it could be other reasons to slowdown Vivaldi.
Third party security software, extensions or 800 tabs open are the usual subjects.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks. I'll update.. just been busy. I just don't like to auto update. I do it manually which causes procrastination. After the update, I'll see if this issue has been finally resolved. Thx.
EDIT: Extensions used:
-ublock origin
-cookie auto delete
-disable autoscroll
-tabs to the front
@seeley
I know uBlock and Cookie auto delete work without issues but the other are suspicious.
Disable them and restart Vivaldi to test this.
@mib2berlin Thanks. Disabled those 2 extensions, restarted with cache cleared and still happens. I'll update the browser tomorrow and report back.
I feel bad I kind of hijacked this thread for possibly a slightly different issue. Maybe Ill start a new thread if the update doesn't fix it. Thx
EDIT: This describes my issue: https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/163855037/last-typed-letters-disappear-and-reappear-immidiately-randomly?hl=en