Address bar searching instead of opening the url
-
I noticed that in the latest versions of Vivaldi for Windows. When you type the website address and press enter very quickly it goes to the search site and not to the requested site.
If I type the address calmly and wait a few more seconds, it goes to the requested address.
Has anyone else noticed this.
I noticed this after the last update.
I have to slowly type the address of the website I want slowly, in these cases I don't see the behavior.
Has anyone seen this?
Vivaldi version ( 6.5.3206.53 )
-
mib2berlin
@cobausque
Hi, maybe I cant type fast enough but if I type berlin.de and hit enter in < 1 second I get the page, not a search.
I use the default setting the Drop-Down Menu Priority in Settings > Address Bar.
Some user report issues if Best Result is enabled, try to move Search / Go To down in the list.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Hello..
You were actually correct.
I reset the defaults for the options you mentioned and the browser behaved correctly again.
In my case the option (search suggestions) was checked. By unchecking it, the behavior stopped.
Thanks for the tip and it really solved it.