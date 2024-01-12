Masque Just Words opens but the page is all garbage
System: Kernel: 5.4.0-26-generic x86_64 bits: 64 compiler: gcc v: 9.3.0 Desktop: Cinnamon 4.6.6
wm: muffin dm: LightDM Distro: Linux Mint 20 Ulyana base: Ubuntu 20.04 focal
Machine: Type: Desktop Mobo: Supermicro model: C2SEA v: 1234567890 serial: <filter>
BIOS: American Megatrends v: 1.1a date: 05/16/2012
CPU: Topology: Quad Core model: Intel Core2 Quad Q9650 bits: 64 type: MCP arch: Penryn
rev: A L2 cache: 6144 KiB
flags: lm nx pae sse sse2 sse3 sse4_1 ssse3 vmx bogomips: 23916
Speed: 1993 MHz min/max: 2003/3003 MHz Core speeds (MHz): 1: 1993 2: 1993 3: 1993
4: 1993
Graphics: Device-1: Intel 4 Series Integrated Graphics vendor: Super Micro driver: i915 v: kernel
bus ID: 00:02.0 chip ID: 8086:2e22
Device-2: NVIDIA TU117 [GeForce GTX 1650] vendor: ASUSTeK driver: nvidia v: 535.146.02
bus ID: 01:00.0 chip ID: 10de:1f82
Display: x11 server: X.Org 1.20.8 driver: modesetting,nvidia
unloaded: fbdev,nouveau,vesa resolution: 2560x1440~60Hz
OpenGL: renderer: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/PCIe/SSE2 v: 4.6.0 NVIDIA 535.146.02
direct render: Yes
DoctorG Ambassador
@Cause Please check Troubleshooting issues.
@DoctorG Fresh install of Mint and Nvidia Graphics Driver and Vivaldi. Masque Just Words works with Firefox.
I had trouble installing my Nvidia driver because of unmet dependencies. I followed these instructions and it finally installed
Re: GeForce 3080 Driver Update Issue
Post by SMG » Sun Dec 10, 2023 7:43 pm
Vallahd wrote: Sun Dec 10, 2023 7:03 pm
To answer in order, I'm using the Mint Driver Manager.
And the system is offering to take you from 525 to 545? I don't see 545 in the repository listing yet which is why I am asking.
The 545 driver is part of the new-feature short-term branch and not the production long-term branch. The 525 driver was a long-term branch driver and led to the 535 driver which is the current production branch driver.
Usually, when passing from one driver to another, the older packages become "pass-through" packages for the newer driver packages. That may be why you are getting messages related to the 510 drivers. Notice they say "Transitional package for libnvidia-common-525" in your output.
As with any Nvidia driver change, make sure you have taken a Timeshift snapshot before switching. If you run into issues with the 545, that will be the easiest way to revert to your current situation.
After taking the snapshot, try removing just the 510 packages by running the following
CODE: SELECT ALL
apt remove nvidia-driver-510
and then run apt autoremove.
Then run
CODE: SELECT ALL
dpkg -l | grep -i nvidia
and check to see if the packages which were throwing the errors you listed in your first post in this topic are gone. If so, then try installing the 545 again.
If that fails, we can remove all the packages manually and then manually re-install the nvidia-prime-applet and then install the 545, but I'm trying to determine why this is happening because others may also run into the issue.
DoctorG Ambassador
Masque Just Words
Which URL? I tried https://games.masque.com/games/justwords/canvas.php?utm_campaign=masque.com and all is shown on 6.5.3206.53 perfect Ubuntu 22 LTS and 23 Wayland.
but the page is all garbage
Please, post a screenshot.
https://games.masque.com/games/justwords/canvas.php?utm_campaign=masque.com
mib2berlin
@Cause
Hi, do you meant you cant see this?
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 with en/disabled ad blocker.
@DoctorG When I open Driver Manager I get this message:
E:The repository 'https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb stable Release' does not have a Release file., W:Updating from such a repository can't be done securely, and is therefore disabled by default., W:See
E:The repository 'https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb stable Release' does not have a Release file., W:Updating from such a repository can't be done securely, and is therefore disabled by default., W:See
E:The repository 'https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb stable Release' does not have a Release file., W:Updating from such a repository can't be done securely, and is therefore disabled by default., W:See apt-secure(8) manpage for repository creation and user configuration details., W:GPG error: http://ppa.launchpad.net/graphics-drivers/ppa/ubuntu focal InRelease: The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY FCAE110B1118213C, E:The repository 'http://ppa.launchpad.net/graphics-drivers/ppa/ubuntu focal InRelease' is not signed.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Cause Something is broken with you apt keys store.
Try a reinstall:
wget https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.53-1_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.53-1_amd64.deb
@DoctorG Already tried that. I think I need to upgrade to the latest Mint, as Vivaldi is probably geared to the newest version.
-
Linux Mint 21.3 Virginia Installed and it works fine now.