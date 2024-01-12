@DoctorG Fresh install of Mint and Nvidia Graphics Driver and Vivaldi. Masque Just Words works with Firefox.

I had trouble installing my Nvidia driver because of unmet dependencies. I followed these instructions and it finally installed

Post by SMG » Sun Dec 10, 2023 7:43 pm

Vallahd wrote: Sun Dec 10, 2023 7:03 pm

To answer in order, I'm using the Mint Driver Manager.

And the system is offering to take you from 525 to 545? I don't see 545 in the repository listing yet which is why I am asking.

The 545 driver is part of the new-feature short-term branch and not the production long-term branch. The 525 driver was a long-term branch driver and led to the 535 driver which is the current production branch driver.

Usually, when passing from one driver to another, the older packages become "pass-through" packages for the newer driver packages. That may be why you are getting messages related to the 510 drivers. Notice they say "Transitional package for libnvidia-common-525" in your output.

As with any Nvidia driver change, make sure you have taken a Timeshift snapshot before switching. If you run into issues with the 545, that will be the easiest way to revert to your current situation.

After taking the snapshot, try removing just the 510 packages by running the following

apt remove nvidia-driver-510

and then run apt autoremove.

Then run

dpkg -l | grep -i nvidia

and check to see if the packages which were throwing the errors you listed in your first post in this topic are gone. If so, then try installing the 545 again.

If that fails, we can remove all the packages manually and then manually re-install the nvidia-prime-applet and then install the 545, but I'm trying to determine why this is happening because others may also run into the issue.