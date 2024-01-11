Won't start on Fedora
Vivaldi wouldn't start on Fedora39 I wound up re-installing Fedora where it worked at the start then all of a sudden won't start again; have to resort to Chrome.
@AllanPen
Hi, make sure no instance of Vivaldi is still running and open Vivaldi in a terminal with
--disable-extensions.
Maybe a session file is broken, move the folders Sessions and Sessions Storage to a save place.
Vivaldi create clean sessions folders at next start but you loose your open tabs.
Cheers, mib
Thanks mib I'll check that out when I get on PC (where the problem lies). Tabs aren't a problem, as long as Speed dials stay in tact. How do yo like Opensuse. I tried it some years ago.
mib2berlin
@AllanPen
I use it since SuSE 5.0 1997 with some breaks, I test many distributions since then but get always back to now Opensuse.
Gotta figure how ot unlock profile. disable extensions=
allan@allanspc:~$ vivaldi --disable-extensions
[11549:11549:0110/192913.219033:ERROR:process_singleton_posix.cc(353)] The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process (6721) on another computer (localhost-live). Vivaldi has locked the profile so that it doesn't get corrupted. If you are sure no other processes are using this profile, you can unlock the profile and relaunch Vivaldi.
[11549:11549:0110/192913.219121:ERROR:message_box_dialog.cc(146)] Unable to show a dialog outside the UI thread message loop: Vivaldi - The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process (6721) on another computer (localhost-live). Vivaldi has locked the profile so that it doesn't get corrupted. If you are sure no other processes are using this profile, you can unlock the profile and relaunch Vivaldi.
Well yeah Vivaldi is on another computer. I have a total of 9 OS's going on a PC and laptop
"The profile appears to be in use by another Vivaldi process (6721) on another computer (localhost-live). Vivaldi has locked the profile so that it doesn't get corrupted"
I've been using Vivaldi for quite some time and never had this problem. Is it a recent upgrade? I have been subject to "Vovaldi having another profile open and a check to disable or unlock" (can't remember exactly.)
@AllanPen
Hm, another user report this, check .config/vivaldi/ for SingletonLock file.
This is created when Vivaldi run and removed if it closed as other Singleton files.
Delete them if they are still there even Vivaldi is closed.
Solved.
@mib2berlin said in Won't start on Fedora:
@AllanPen
Hm, another user report this, check .config/vivaldi/ for SingletonLock file.
This is created when Vivaldi run and removed if it closed as other Singleton files.
Delete them if they are still there even Vivaldi is closed.
I logged in to Fed; tried V and no dice. Did an OS update; think there was a Vivaldi in there. Went to .Config/Vivaldi and deleted two Singletons; logged out and back and Vivaldi started with no hesitation. So don't know how long it will last, but will know what to do next time.
Thank you mib2berlin you're a wizard. How did you figure that one out? What are those files all about?
@AllanPen
I got this information in another thread about Vivaldi doesn't start but many applications have lock files, databases, even text editors warn you if you want to open the same file in a second instance.
To know which file does what in Vivaldi is a huge task but here in the forum is 9 Years of experience, many user here start with Vivaldi 1.0 beta.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I see Singleton: Cookie, Lock and Socket are back in there.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanPen Is on all Linuxes like this; will be created while running and deleted after exit of Vivaldi.
If Vivaldi starts now, all is ok.