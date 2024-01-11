[SOLVED] Timeout connecting to server
greybeard Ambassador
I keep getting this exclamation mark within a Red circle aside my mail icon on the task bar.
The following is what I get from the log: "Timeout connecting to server"
but I get this message when I go the gear and to Mail Settings:
Any help appreciated.
edwardp Ambassador
Reported, VB-102829
edwardp Ambassador
@greybeard How was it solved??
greybeard Ambassador
@edwardp Magic(?)... I'm being fascecious of couse.
Resolved when I Exited Vivaldi, waited a few minutes (don't know if I had to do that but it is an old practice of mine), then started Vivaldi again.
All came up normal.
I had previously just update to 6.6.3238.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) and perhaps some of the Nodebb.min modules needed a push to get to their proper places.
Actually your guess is as good as mine or anyones.
Got another error later saying "Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!"
So maybe it was something to do with my network or ISP??
Reported to Support team.
For what it's worth, for the last few months my Vivaldi has been showing this connection error for all accounts when starting up but connects properly at the next check a couple of minutes later.
I assume something changed whereby some module of the software is being called before it's ready (I suppose virus-scan or something could be delaying things). Not a big deal (just have to ignore the warning message which disappears again) so I didn't bother filing a bug report.
edwardp Ambassador
@greybeard Initially, I thought these errors (e.g. Socket unexpectedly cloaes.) were coming from the remote IMAP server, as I only saw this error from connections to AOL and Yahoo. But one of the devs has since said it is the mail client.
There is a bug report filed (VB-100959) pertaining to the same error with Gmail. As I am also experiencing the same but with different providers, I have updated this bug report with my information and reopened it.
greybeard Ambassador
@edwardp Many Thanks for keeping an eye on this issue for all of us.
edwardp Ambassador
@greybeard VB-100959 has been closed. There is another bug report I found, which relates to this. I have added screenshots of errors I've been seeing.