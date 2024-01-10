@dpn

Hi, I think this this is a bug, moving the button but not the function with it.

It is not much space in the address bar if you have the home button enabled, for example.

At least the the menu button should do the same as in the address bar at top.

If you report it I can confirm it internally.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib