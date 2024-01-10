Back Button with History Stack for when Address Bar At Bottom
-
Hi,
I'd like to see an option to have the Back Button on the Address Bar when on the Bottom, with a History Stack on long press.
The issue is currently, when the Address Bar is at the Bottom, the Back Button gets moved to the Vivaldi Button context menu, and when you long press the back button no History Stack comes up, unlike when you don't have the Address Bar at Bottom, when you long press the Back Button on the Bottom Bar you get a History Stack.
-
mib2berlin
@dpn
Hi, I think this this is a bug, moving the button but not the function with it.
It is not much space in the address bar if you have the home button enabled, for example.
At least the the menu button should do the same as in the address bar at top.
If you report it I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Back Button with History Stack for when Address Bar At Bottom:
If you report it I can confirm it internally.
VAB-8568.
Thanks.
-
@mib2berlin said in Back Button with History Stack for when Address Bar At Bottom:
It is not much space in the address bar if you have the home button enabled, for example.
If there was an option to get rid of the 'Tab Switcher' button which is redundant when the Address Bar is at the Bottom, as you can just Swipe Up on the address bar to access the Tab List. Would be nice to replace the Tab Switcher with the Back Button including long press for History Stack that would be useful.
At present there are two ways to access the Tab List right next to each other on a small bar, it's silly.
-
mib2berlin
@dpn
Confirmed!
I add a comment and a link to this thread.
Cheers, mib