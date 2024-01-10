Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,
When the Address Bar is placed at the Bottom, the Tab Switcher button becomes redundant as you can swipe up on the address bar to access the Tab List. So I would like an option to disable the Tab Switcher button in Settings.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.